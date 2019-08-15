LA for Millennial Families
How to plan the perfect itinerary to one of the country's most vibrant cities.
AGENTatHOME Destination & Tourism Joe Pike
Millennial parents looking to plan a vacation with the kids should consider a long weekend to Los Angeles for a getaway packed with family fun. AGENTatHOME spoke with representatives of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board to uncover the hottest selling tips for parents traveling with kids.
The Garland Hotel
For families looking for a mix of classic and modern in their accommodations, recommend The Garland hotel. Its family offerings include poolside “dive-in” movies and an “Urban Walk,” where guests join hotel staff for a morning stroll through the neighborhood, where they’ll see “The Brady Bunch” house.
The Family Suites include an area for kids with bunk beds and king size beds for parents. The Portola Suites are a solid fit for families with teenagers, with king-size beds plus a separate room with a full-size bed and workstation. But perhaps this category’s top feature is its balconies offering stunning city views.
Universal CityWalk
For families looking to catch an afternoon or evening movie, suggest a visit to the cinema at Universal CityWalk Hollywood. Popular family-themed restaurants at CityWalk include Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville.
Families can also check out a live filming of the television show “Extra,” hosted by Mario Lopez and co-hosts Tanika Ray and Renee Bargh at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Also recommend Mid-City, a hip neighborhood that includes an array of restaurants and the famous tar pits, where fossils have been preserved for centuries.
Petersen Automotive Museum
For car-loving families, the Petersen Automotive Museum is a must-visit attraction. Located in the Miracle Mile neighborhood, it features a “Cars” exhibit, in partnership with Disney.
Families should also check out The Original Farmers Market, boasting food stalls, sit-down eateries and produce markets.
For dog lovers, suggest a visit to the California Science Center, where the “Dogs! A Science Tail” exhibit runs through Jan. 5, 2020. The Science Center is also home to the Space Shuttle Endeavour.
To extend the space theme, families can take a sunset hike to the Griffith Observatory.
Santa Monica
Encourage Millennial families to take advantage of the Metro Expo Line, from downtown Los Angeles’ Exposition Park to Santa Monica. Once in Santa Monica, they can explore the pier and ride the Ferris wheel.
Families who venture to the city’s west would be well served to visit the 8,000-square-foot, interactive Noah’s Ark exhibit at the Skirball Cultural Center.
They can also head to San Pedro in the morning to visit the pet-friendly Crafted, a marketplace where local artisans sell one-of-a-kind creations. Next door, parents can enjoy Belgian-inspired beers at Brouwerij West.
Also recommend a visit to the Dignity Health Sports Park, home to the LA Galaxy, for a soccer game. A VIP experience includes a private suite and pre-game access to the field.
Dining Options
Recommend The Fields LA, which features a variety of dining options, with kids dining free. Another great suggestion is the Grand Central Market, an emporium that hosts food vendors, game nights and other events.
For dessert, the Original Farmers Market is a must. The most popular items are the Du-Par’s Pie Shop apple pie and the traditional lemon meringue pie.
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Joe Pike
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS