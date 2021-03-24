Learn to Sell a Greater Miami Sanctuary – Sunny Isles Beach!
Visitors to the Greater Miami area who happen upon Sunny Isles Beach typically want to stay a while. And no wonder – amid the constant buzz of activity that characterizes Miami in general, this elegant, laid-back community is a sanctuary of pristine beaches, garden-like parks and graceful architecture, situated northeast of the city between the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway.
Travel advisors who take the new Sunny Isles Beach Miami training at TravelAgentAcademy.com, however, will learn to sell the destination as much more than a refreshing place to stay while touring Greater Miami. It has plenty of attractions and conveniences within its own borders to make for relaxing weekend getaways, pre-/post-cruise stays and engaging business gatherings, which can easily evolve into longer vacations or repeat trips as clients explore the vibrant community.
An Array of Resorts
Along with its beautiful 2.5-mile stretch of beach and a fishing pier that juts 600 feet into the ocean, other eye-catching features of Sunny Isles Beach are the nine hotels and resorts that adorn its coastline.
The course covers each of these properties, which range from familiar chains to boutique hotels to acclaimed ultra-luxury resorts. You will learn where to send your clients for innovative kids’ clubs, sumptuous spas, a grotto-style pool complex with waterfalls, superb service, top restaurants, elegantly appointed rooms and suites, and spaces perfect for meetings and weddings. Most of the resorts are on the beach, and all offer inspiring views of the ocean and/or waterway.
On and Off the Beach
There are 20 access points to the beach, where your clients can rent jet skis, kayaks and paddleboards, and inquire about excursions. Minutes away are a scenic bike path and parks filled with gardens, playgrounds and spaces for all sorts of concerts and cultural events. You will find information to help your clients discover many more delights, such as:
– a diverse culinary scene
– easy transportation
– activities like Full Moon Yoga, beach volleyball, fishing off the pier and snorkeling
– spectacular shopping venues and more!
Look to the Outdoors
As the pandemic recedes and travel resumes, many U.S. travelers might seek nearby destinations with plenty of sunshine, outdoor activity and spacious accommodations. Travel Agent Academy’s training on Sunny Isles Beach Miami, along with Greater Miami and the Beaches, can prepare you to field such requests. Go to TravelAgentAcademy.com to discover more useful courses!
