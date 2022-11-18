‘Live For More’ in Panama
Panama puts the spotlight on Sustainability and immersive experiences for adventuresome travelers.
With its commitment to environmental sustainability and diverse experiences for active travelers, Panama fits the bill for your clients looking for immersive and adventuresome vacations.
For starters, Panama features more than 1,000 different species of wildlife and upward of one-third of the destination consists of protected natural reserves that are part of the country’s national park system. In all, the park system includes 13 national and marine parks and one international park – and several of the parks are in close proximity to Panama City, the destination’s vibrant capital.
Sustainable Tourism
“Panama is proud to be a destination focused on conservation and sustainable tourism,” said Panama Minister of Tourism Ivan Eskildsen.
“Our vision of tourism is anchored in sustainability, scientific research, the regeneration of its bio-cultural legacy, including virgin forests and national parks and local cultures.”
That vision is clearly evidenced in Panama’s brand platform, which features the tagline “Live for More.”
“Utilizing our five-year Master Plan for Sustainable Tourism as a roadmap for the decentralized development of the industry, we’ve reimagined our approach to sustainability through tourism by investing in our country’s vibrant and unique attributes, while empowering local communities,” Eskildsen said.
“This includes our culture, natural wonders and, most importantly, our people, who are the heartbeat of Panama.”
Pilot Communities
In August, Panama unveiled the community tourism network (SOSTUR), a digital platform for “rural communities and tourism businesses to share their vision and support the implementation of regenerative tourism,” Panama tourism officials said.
In 2023, travelers will be able to select tours across 10 pilot communities, enabling them to mingle with local people while experiencing the country’s culture and biodiversity.
In Santa Fe, your clients can traverse trails that take them through amazing landscapes, waterfalls and agrotourism farms for coffee tastings.
In Isla Cañas, a site for responsible fishing, travelers will find agroecological farms, waterfalls and the Isla Cañas National Park, which is home to two archeological sites dating more than 1,600 years.
In La Pintada, travelers can participate in artisan workshops to learn about weaving techniques used to make traditional Panama hats, called Pintao hats.
Other pilot communities include Soloy, Bastimentos, Bonllik, Río Caña, Achiote, Mata Oscura and Jurutungo.
For more information on the 10 pilot communities, visit https://sostur.org/destinos , which provides recommendations on how many days to spend at each destination.
Panama City
Panama City also offers attractions for nature lovers. The 573-acre Metropolitan Natural Park features 227 bird species, 45 types of mammals, including monkeys and sloths, and 14 types of amphibians.
Just 30 to 45 minutes outside of the city, on the banks of the Panama Canal’s canal zone construction site, is the 55,000-acre Soberania National Park, where your clients can climb a 105-foot spiral staircase for sweeping views of the canopy of the rainforest.
For more information, visit www.visitpanama.com.
