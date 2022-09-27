Making the Holidays Happy for Families
Agents are booking vacation that run the gamut, from all-inclusive stays to trips with a focus on culture and ecotourism
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey
Travel advisors say their family clients are choosing a diverse roster of destinations for the upcoming holiday season, including Mexico, the Caribbean, U.S. mountain destinations, Costa Rica and Hawaii.
“I have many families that are wanting to head toward the sunshine and are choosing resorts where they can get away from the chaos and relax,” said Samantha Ripper of The Tailored Trip, an affiliate of Travel Experts. “After 2020 people want to make up for all the vacations they missed.”
Mexico and the Caribbean
“Mexico is very popular right now due to ease of travel and variety of resorts,” said Kim Goldstein of Journeys Travel Inc. “Families are looking for resorts with waterslides, group activities and a high-energy vibe to keep everyone happy.”
Kim Cook of Love to Travel said her family clients have been requesting all-inclusive beach vacations. “In many cases vacations are multigenerational type vacations with the grandparents, parents, siblings and children all traveling together,” she said.
In addition to requests for Cancun and the Riviera Maya, where availability is becoming limited, Randy Otts of 2 Getaway Travel, said he is “seeing more requests than normal for travel into the mountains of Colorado, Utah and Montana.”
Immersive Vacations
“Of course, Caribbean and Mexico are always hot,” said Sally Jane Smith of TravelSmiths. “However, Costa Rica and Hawaii are definitely hot as well,” as parents are interested in exposing their kids to ecotourism and cultural experiences.
One popular option for families is vacations that take in Mexico’s most significant archeological sites, she said, with some families traveling to Xumal for several nights followed by two or so nights at the Mayaland Hotels & Bungalows in Chichen Itza Archaeological Park, which features a planetarium, cooking classes, a fruit and vegetable plantation, and sunrise tours of the ruins.
These vacations typically wrap up with several nights in an all-inclusive resort in the Riviera Maya area, Smith said.
Qualifying Clients
Qualifying families has become increasingly more detailed in the wake of the pandemic.
“At this time, I’m spending a lot of time during our phone consultation setting expectations that travel isn’t as smooth as we would like, but we’re here to assist them with the bumps as they occur,” Goldstein said.
“I believe this is an important part of the qualifying process to ensure that they will be flexible with changes, cancellations, etc. Once we cover that, then I see what’s important to them and what they want to do while on vacation while ensuring that their vacation wishes match their budget expectations.”
Ripper discusses a variety of travel options and what each one would entail. “This way they can make an educated decision about what would be the best fit for their family,” she said. “For example, are they going to stay at the resort the whole time or do they want to get out and explore? Are they pool people or beach people, etc.?”
Smith asks her customers a list of detailed questions that dig deep into a family’s preferences. “There are parents, who along with their kids, are foodies. They want to have many restaurants to dine around; they don’t want just the buffet,” she said.
“Some people don’t want carpet in their room.” Other customers are particular about their alcoholic beverages. “If a resort doesn’t have a certain kind of beer they’re not going.”
In the end, many travel advisors are urging their clients to not procrastinate when it comes to their family holiday vacations.
“Availability is tough, and if you want to travel this holiday season you need to plan ASAP and have a healthy budget,” Ripper said.
The Air Dilemma
Not surprisingly, the biggest obstacle for advisors selling family holiday vacations is air travel.
“Our challenge has been the pricing with scheduled airfare. Clients are experiencing sticker shock with the cost of the flights,” Kim Cook of Love to Travel said.
“We have nonstop flights on certain days to the Cancun area and are trying to steer our clients to those dates. The price is much less with the nonstop charter flights, so it makes traveling during the holidays more realistic.
If they are unable to revise their dates, we are trying to find them the best deals possible. The hotel inventory has been good, but the expense of the flights is the biggest drawback.”
Kimberly Kiel of Kiel Travel, a Travel Experts affiliate, is finding the upcoming festive season particularly difficult. “Families really want to travel but the high price of airfare is a big deterrent,” she said. “Coupled with the lack of availability most of my families are putting off their family vacations until spring break or even summer 2023.
“One area I am seeing last-minute interest in is cruising. With the new relaxed COVID rules, I have had numerous requests this week for Thanksgiving and Christmas cruises,” Kiel said.
Added Randy Otts of 2 Getaway Travel, “The major pitfall is the airlines not getting their act together and supporting the tour operators or the travel agent community. They are creating all of this chaos with flight cancellations and then relying on us to bail them out with the consumer.”
