Malta: A Growing Hub for Luxury Hotels
The country is home to 15 five-star properties with a total of 3,500 rooms.
AGENTatHOME Destination & Tourism Harvey Chipkin
Malta continues to expand its appeal as a luxury destination with the ongoing enhancement of high-end properties and the impending arrival of new entrants on the scene.
The country has 15 five-star hotels with a total of 3,500 rooms, said Michele Buttigieg, Malta tourism representative for North America. Many belong to networks like Preferred Hotels & Resorts and Relais & Chateaux; several luxury boutique hotels will open soon.
Corinthia Palace
One hotel that has been a mainstay of the island’s luxury product is the 147- room Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa, which opened in 1968 as the first for a brand that now has a global presence. A member of the Signature Travel Network hotel collection, the property is set amid tranquil gardens next to the San Anton Palace.
General Manager Adrian Attard said the hotel’s hallmarks are attention to detail, exquisite elegance and sublime comfort. Personalizing guests’ experiences is what sets the hotel apart, he said. And the property is always trying to surprise and delight guests—with, for example, its Maltese afternoon tea, a Mediterranean twist on the classic.
Athenaeum Spa
The latest addition to the hotel is the Athenaeum Spa, scheduled to open this summer, which will bring elements of Malta and the Mediterranean into the design architecture and treatment offerings. The spa will offer Maltese herb-infused gin cocktails and nonalcoholic mocktails during pedicures and manicures. The beverages’ sugar and alcohol content have been carefully calculated so as to not hamper the wellness experience.
The hotel puts a high premium on the seamless indoor-outdoor experience, enabling guests to move between the indoor pool and the calming Vitality Garden.
Additionally, the property is committed to offering guests a chance to enjoy the best Malta has to offer – from wine, olive oil and honey tastings to falconry or private access into one of Malta’s noble homes.
Rosselli
Another hotel ideally suited for upscale travelers is Rosselli—AX Privilege, a five-star hotel within the walls of the Maltese capital, Valletta. It’s within a five-minute walk to the city’s top restaurants and attractions, such as St. John’s Co-Cathedral, The Grand Master’s Palace and Fort St. Elmo.
The Rosselli exudes an atmosphere of contemporary luxury combined with Old World charm and elegance. Its 25 beautiful, modern rooms and suites, which feature concierge service, are individually designed. Some have saunas and rooftop terraces.
The hotel’s splash pool and bar are on the roof, which proffers up awesome views of the Valletta skyline. The Rosselli’s Under Grain Restaurant—which has a Michelin star—is so popular that it books up almost every night.
Who Goes to Malta?
Many travelers combine a visit to the island with a wider tour of Europe, perhaps stopping at such major capitals as London, Paris or Rome before boarding a one-hour flight to Malta.
Alternatively, a stay in rural Sicily, just a 25-minute flight away, is another popular itinerary, said Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa General Manager Adrian Attard.
Malta attracts "an enlightened traveler, one who is excited to discover an island that is a melting pot of cultures," he said.
For more information, visit corinthia.com/palace-hotel-and-spa, rossellimalta.com or visitmalta.com/en/home.
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Harvey Chipkin
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS