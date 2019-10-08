Mexico’s MVPs
A look at the winter-season tourism picture for Cancun, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta Riviera Nayarit.
Mexico’s heaviest tourism hitters are looking toward the winter season with renewed vigor after a year of changes and challenges, working overtime to ensure they remain the country’s MVPs.
Cancun and Riviera Maya
The sargassum summer in Cancun and Riviera Maya is finally reaching its end, just in time for what Darío Flota Ocampo, CEO of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board, predicts will be a strong winter season. He credited the promotion strategies carried out for the Mexican Caribbean as well as new routes and frequencies increasing air connectivity with cities including Paris, Washington, Quebec and Edmonton. The first half of the year saw over 1.8 million tourists from the U.S. to the region, with an average stay of 5.9 days.
As for new offerings, “by the end of 2019, 12 hotels in Cancun and Riviera Maya will open their doors,” Flota said. “Finally, an extensive calendar of sports and cultural events such as the Riviera Maya Jazz Festival and the Cancun Night Marathon” will attract visitors, he added.
Los Cabos
“The number of international visitors to Los Cabos has been growing by 4 percent, and we project that we’ll finish out the year about the same,” said Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board.
One of the destination’s most popular marketing strategies – the creation of 10 “experiences” for agents to sell – is gaining traction. “Starting in September, Pleasant Holidays will offer three of our experiences to agents to sell with their air and hotel packages,” Esponda said. And more new hotels are on the horizon: The Ritz-Carlton Reserve and the Four Seasons start accepting reservations on Nov. 1, and the 260-suite Villa Valencia will open later this year.
The winter season will also bring increased airlift, including a Portland, Ore., flight with Sun Country Airlines.
In other developments, the Los Cabos Tourism Board recently marked the opening of a marketing office in Los Angeles to expand its footprint with agents and wholesalers in the area.
Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit
The Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit region has strengthened its already excellent air connectivity thanks to the joint promotional efforts of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board and the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau. This winter, agents can book clients from Minneapolis and Salt Lake City via Delta Air Lines; from Minneapolis on Sun Country Airlines; and from Denver via United Airlines, Frontier and Southwest.
The Puerto Vallarta International Airport, which serves both regions, reported a 1.9 percent increase in international visitors during the first half of the year—putting it on track to surpass last year’s 4.7 million travelers.
Riviera Nayarit, which saw a 3.5 percent increase in international visitors in the first six months, also has new hotel openings and upgrades, including the Conrad Punta de Mita for January 2020, and the Four Seasons Resort Punta de Mita, wrapping up a four-year, $30 million enhancement.
Sargassum Update
At press time, the seaweed season had ebbed and the Sargassum Monitoring Network of Cancun was reporting little to no seaweed along most of the destination’s shoreline. Hoteliers employed electric suction pumps, physical barriers, tractors and manual raking to control it, while the Secretariat of the Navy is building four ships to combat it at sea in preparation for next year.
