New and Noteworthy in the Mexican Caribbean
The region continues to raise the bar with new and renovated resorts and one-of-a-kind programs
AGENTatHOME Destination & Tourism Lydia Gregory
The Mexican Caribbean has been experiencing rapid growth over the past few years with new and renovated resorts as well as innovative programs that appeal to an eclectic array of travelers. Here’s a look at what’s new and noteworthy.
Palmaia - The House of AIA
The 314-suite property opened in January in Riviera Maya with a concept that will appeal to anyone of any age on your client list who espouses “conscious travel.” The resort connects guests with nature and life through two unique ritual programs—Architects of Life and Rituals of Sound—which are interwoven with the luxurious (yet eco-conscious) accommodations, served with a side of exquisite cuisine with extensive plant-based food options.
Desire Mansion
Original Group’s new adults-only, clothing-optional, all-inclusive property is tucked away inside the Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort in Puerto Morelos. The property has just three levels with six Mansion Suites and two Royal Suites. Guests have access to all the amenities of the Desire Pearl in addition to Desire Mansion’s VIP extras, plus their own clothing-optional areas within the Mansion and access to an exclusive part of Desire Pearl’s private beach.
Planet Hollywood
Opening on May 1, the family-friendly, all-inclusive Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun in Costa Mujeres features 898 luxury suites and 21 food-and-beverage venues, a massive spa and a fitness center. There’s also the usual all-star lineup of on-property activities and amenities. The resort is the first Planet Holiday property to debut the Adult Scene, an adults-only “resort-within-a-resort” with an additional 380 rooms, two restaurants and two bars.
The Fives Hotels & Residences
In June, The Fives Oceanfront Puerto Morelos will open with 115 Mexican-chic suites in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences. The property’s chill vibe will be complemented by a private beach club serving local and global cuisine using local ingredients. Its proximity to charming Puerto Morelos gives guests the opportunity to see a different side of Mexico.
The Fives Beach Hotel & Residences in Playa del Carmen opened a Marley Coffee, the brand’s second flagship coffee shop offering Rohan Marley’s sustainably sourced java.
Meanwhile, The Fives Hotels & Residences has a new ASSET Travel Agent Platform to manage client reservations for its three resorts. Perks include competitive commissions (21 percent), cash bonuses and complimentary upgrades.
Hotel Xcaret Mexico
Clients staying at the resort can now check-in for their upcoming flights from the Cancun International Airport in the hotel lobby. They can print their boarding passes and luggage tags from the on-site terminals. Participating carriers include Southwest, WestJet, Volaris, Interjet, Frontier and Air Transat. Two monitors display flight times, and guests can check departure times from their in-room TVs.
Bahia Principe
The company is enhancing its properties across the board, with new wedding chapel services at all of its Mexican properties. Bahía Príncipe Luxury Akumal opened a new sports bar. A $40 million upgrade to Bahía Príncipe Grand Tulum will include all guestrooms and common areas and is slated for completion by year’s end.
UNICO 20º87º
Put UNICO 20 87 Hotel Riviera Maya on your foodie clients’ radar this summer. The property is gearing up to host its third annual Superbia Summer gastronomy series featuring restaurant take-overs by six renowned Michelin-starred chefs. These decadent dinners are at no extra cost to guests—so book your clients’ July and August stays ASAP!
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lydia Gregory
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS