One-on-One With the Aruba Tourism Authority’s Ed Malone
The North America Area Director details how agents can promote luxury vacations to the destination
Destination & Tourism Brian Major
Aruba has welcomed vacationers since July after implementing aggressive health and protocols to contain COVID-19. The reopening meant travelers once again had access to a Caribbean destination well-suited to upscale vacationers.
We spoke with Ed Malone, area director in North America for the Aruba Tourism Authority, to learn how travel advisors can ideally promote Aruba as a leading vacation choice for luxury clients.
Why would a luxury traveler opt to vacation in Aruba?
"We’ve always done a very good job of positioning Aruba to the affluent consumer segment.
Aruba is one of those unique destinations where there is something for everyone, and the luxury product has certainly continued to improve over the years.
In terms of hotels, we have the Ritz-Carlton, the Hyatt Regency and the Marriott Resort. There are smaller, boutique luxury hotels, including the renowned Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, as well as the Boardwalk, which has recently expanded to 46 uniquely different spacious yet intimate casitas. Ocean Villas at the other end of the island are touting its over-the-water bungalows and beachside villas.
Five-star luxury is all about product, the overall quality of service and cleanliness and safety, safety, safety, safety! I can’t stress that enough."
Are there other hotel options and services for luxury vacationers?
"We also have private luxury accommodations that open up options for private chefs and very special, elegant beachside and world-class chef table dining experiences, and fun beach picnic options. We can arrange private tours and charters for adventure seekers on land and water, and all of the particular things that market is looking for. Also, the First Class Experience airport welcome and departure services is a great way to start and end any visit to Aruba."
How have options for luxury travelers in Aruba developed in recent years?
"The number of options have increased over the years because we recognize there is clientele that expects just a little bit more. While some of these options may have existed previously, the Aruba Tourism Authority is making the effort to source expanded experiences and work with local vendors to curate those experiences so they can attract these travelers."
How have you stayed in touch with agents during this period?
"From the beginning, our sales team became and continues to be very active and creative with the use of online technology and communications to support the travel advisors. Developing and nurturing those relationships have always been very important and an integral part of our success and recovery. The initiation of our Travel Experts Facebook page has grown to 2,000 advisors. The page has seen lots of engagement and includes product updates, advisor testimonials, training, Facebook Live events, Thursday Tips and all kinds of valuable information."
Are you optimistic for a travel recovery in 2021 and 2022?
"There’s even more pent-up demand now than ever and travel intent is high. People are anxious and excited to travel again. After we come out of this, we are optimistic that demand will be stronger than even our conservative estimates. When we forecast tourism activity, all indications are extremely positive and for that we’re encouraged and grateful."
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS