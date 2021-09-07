Picture Perfect Caribbean Destinations
These destinations provide a plethora of Instagrammable experiences.
Beautiful landscapes are almost commonplace in the Caribbean, whose rich blue waters, sunny skies and breezy warm winds have welcomed travelers for generations. However, there are a few areas within the region that feature distinct images capable of forming lifetime memories.
Here are scenic highlights from a handful of top Caribbean travel destinations welcoming visitors subject to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The activities emphasize outdoor adventure and exploration, with features unique to each country.
Aruba
Rugged and wild Arikok National Park is a distinct departure from Aruba’s calm-water white-sand beaches. Located at the base of a series of cliffs along Aruba’s northern shore, Arikok’s moonlike coastal terrain covers nearly 20 percent of the island and features caves, hidden black-sand beaches, cacti and indigenous fauna.
Visitors can arrange horseback and hiking adventures across Arikok’s rocky ravines One of the Park’s most popular photogenic features is the Natural Pool, a naturally formed, shell-shaped pool surrounded by massive rocks created by ancient lava flows. Visitors can wade and snorkel among the rock pools as Caribbean Sea waves crash against the shore.
Belize
The Caracol Maya archaeological site was one of the most important Maya political centers during what historians term the Classic Period, between AD 250 and 550. Caracol is distinguished by its carefully planned design and elaborate structures, among the best-preserved among Belize’s numerous Maya sites.
Located on the Vaca Plateau, 1,640 feet above sea level in the Maya Mountains foothills, Caracol during antiquity covered approximately 77 square miles, an area larger than present-day Belize City. Caracol features 53 carved stone monuments, including 25 stelae and 28 altars. immense agricultural field system and elaborate city planning. The main temple, Canaã ("sky place"), offers visitors sweeping views of the surrounding jungle and at 143 feet high is the tallest manmade structure in Belize.
Currently, Belize is working to expand road access to the site, a potential candidate for UNESCO designation, said Anthony Mahler, Belize’s minister of tourism. The site encompasses "the single largest block of protected areas in the country, representing over 1.4 million acres of pristine protected habitat," said Mahler.
British Virgin Islands
The massive granite boulders that form The Baths National Park on Virgin Gorda’s north shore originated from molten rock that seeped up from underground but did not reach the surface, cooling slowly as further shrinking and cracking formed blocks, later exposed after softer surface layers eroded.
The massive granite boulders form natural beachfront tidal pools, tunnels, arches, and scenic grottoes that today frame endless Instagram posts. There is a small bar and restaurant at the beach.
Steps and rope handrails lead visitors along a trail through the boulders to the beach at Devil’s Bay, also popular for swimming and snorkeling. Onshore facilities include bathrooms and lockers, creating a safe and enjoyable experience in this unique environment.
Dominican Republic
At times overshadowed by the capital city of Santo Dominigo and the popular Punta Cana resort district, Puerto Plata features numerous distinctive natural and historic attractions. The city’s centerpiece, 2,601-foot high Pico Isabel de Torres, is visible from nearly every part of the city. For sweeping views from the summit, visitors can embark aboard the Teleférico cable car, the Caribbean’s only aerial tramway, built in 1975.
The tram carries up 17 people, climbing to (and descending from) the mountaintop in eight minutes. A landscaped, botanical garden featuring a replica of Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue sits atop of the cable car station. There is also a gift shop and a restaurant serving Dominican food.
In recent years the government has restored many of Puerto Plata’s historic buildings in the city’s downtown Zona Colonial district. The "casas Victorianas," consist of 19th century wood homes built in Victorian style.
Grenada
The miniscule sister island of tiny Grenada, Carriacou offers travelers a fast-disappearing, small–scale Caribbean experience within 13 picturesque square miles of quiet white-sand beaches, colorful houses on gently sloping hills and lush farmlands.
The appropriately named Paradise Beach offers a secluded spot for swimming and relaxing, with a bear bar and a colorfully painted trailer housing products from Fidel Productions, a Carriacou-based maker of art, jewelry and clothing from local designers. Belair National Park features old French and English ruins and windmills that highlight Carriacou’s colonial past.
Carricou’s rich boatbuilding tradition exists to this day; the island’s seafaring traditions and African and Scottish roots are chronicled at the Carriacou Historical Society and Museum downtown in Hillsborough, Carriacou’s main town. There are four hotels on the island, along with several guest houses.
Jamaica
The diversity of Jamaica’s landscapes is often an underpublicized feature of the Caribbean island, with Black River, a historic town on the country’s southwest coast, high on the list of attractions that offer a different perspective from the nation’s popular whitesand beaches.
Originally developed as a seaport at the mouth of the river of the same name, Black River features environmentally themed attractions including YS Falls, where travelers can enjoy swimming, swinging from ropes into the falls and other activities amongst lush gardens and tall trees.
The region is also a playground for naturelovers, with more than 100 species of birds. Black River is also home to endangered American crocodiles. Travelers can arrange horseback tours of the region during which they can wade into the river astride of horses trained to navigate the river waters.
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico’s Cabo Rojo ("red cape") district, located on the island’s southwest coast, is attributed to the region’s red-tinted seaside cliffs and salt flats.
Local history is equally colorful. People from Cabo Rojo’s El Combate neighborhood are known as "mata con hacha" ("those who kill with axes") based on a folk tale about a long-ago fight over the region’s salt mines. People from Cabo Rojo fought with axes against people from the adjacent town of Lajas, who retaliated by throwing stones and as a result are known as "tira piedras" ("those who throw stones").
The adversarial legacy is little evident in the languid Caribbean Sea views offered from Cabo Rojo’s majestic cliffs. The region’s landmark is Los Morrillos lighthouse, referred to locally as El Faro. Built in 1881 over cliffs rising 200 feet above sea level, the facility overlooks the Atlantic Ocean off Puerto Rico’s west coast.
St. Maarten
The dual-nation island of Sint Maarten has many outstanding beaches, but likely the most famous is Maho Bay, situated at the end of Princess Juliana International Airport’s runway. Landing aircraft – including the largest passenger jets - fly just feet over sunbathers’ heads, while some people also engage in the practice of holding onto (or attempting to hold onto) airport fence as aircraft depart.
Partaking in such practices is not recommended, as some people have been injured and killed doing this, and signs at the site caution against this behavior. There are several beach spots, not to mention bars, restaurants and resorts, from where visitors can safely the view (and photograph) large planes landing just feet above the beach. Just beyond Maho Bay is Mullet Bay, considered among the island’s nicest beaches, where travelers will find food and drink vendors, watersports and local excursion operators.
