Picture-Perfect Portugal
For fall and early winter travel, recommend Portugal, which ranks as one of the sunniest places on earth
It’s no secret that most travelers go on vacation in the summer when kids are out of school or over the winter holidays and spring break.
But more savvy travelers are choosing to vacation in the shoulder or off seasons, when prices dip, crowds are smaller and there are fewer children around.
When it comes to fall and early winter travel – before the holiday trips start – your clients might be searching for a destination with pleasant weather, culture, beautiful scenery, and great food and wine.
Consider Portugal, the country situated at the southwest point of Europe that also includes the Madeira and the Azores archipelagos in the Atlantic Ocean.
Mild Weather
Popular vacation spots Lisbon, Madeira and Algarve have long summers with temperatures typically in the upper 70s. Porto – the launch for many Douro River cruises – and the North are generally cooler and wetter.
Overall, though, Portugal is said to enjoy 3,000 hours of sunshine a year, ranking it among the sunniest places in the world, and with more than 525 miles of beaches.
“Portugal has very mild winters and hot summers, so it’s the perfect destination all year round,” said Celina Tavares, director-U.S.A. of Visit Portugal.
“Summertime is the busiest time to travel in Portugal, as it is the holiday period for both European travelers and Portuguese nationals. U.S. travelers actually do tend to travel to Portugal during the shoulder season, taking advantage of the quieter cities, museums and other tourism attractions and activities.”
U.S. Visitor Numbers
In 2019, more than 1.2 million guests visited from the U.S. “These numbers decreased drastically during the pandemic, of course, after almost two years of closed borders,” Tavares said. “Since June 2021, we went back on track and the U.S. market is now growing exponentially, once again.
“The World Travel & Tourism Council has shared that the Travel & Tourism sector in Portugal will drive the national economic recovery and could even surpass pre-pandemic levels next year with a projected growth of 4.8 percent, compared to 2019. The U.S. market is clearly following this trend as well, and we are already seeing a significant increase in guests and stays.”
Affluent Travelers
What kind of U.S. traveler visits Portugal? “Affluent travelers looking for a unique experience, heritage, culture, amazing wine, food and a great time!” Tavares responded. “And nice and welcoming people, which is Portugal’s best asset as a destination.”
First-time travelers from the U.S. tend to put Lisbon and Porto on the top of their list, since they’re the biggest cities in Portugal. About 1.9 million people live in Lisbon, the capital, and its suburbs.
“Currently, we are noting an increasing interest in Portugal-only tours, combining Portugal’s main cities of Lisbon and Porto with lesser known areas in the country like the islands of Azores and Madeira, or coastal regions with amazing surf spots or even other areas such as rural villages with their very own traditional ways,” Tavares said.
The Douro Valley
Of course, as interest in river cruising has skyrocketed over the years, so has growth in Portugal’s Douro River cruises from Porto – which in turn has fueled interest in the greater Douro Valley.
“The Douro Valley has grown exponentially as a destination for U.S. travelers, not only for cruises, but also as a touring area in Northern Portugal, given that it is only about a 2½-hour drive from Porto,” Tavares said.
“There is a lot to explore around the northern part of the country, such as Braga and Guimarães, both cities about a 40-minute drive from Porto. There are also the lesser-known areas of Miranda do Douro and Foz do Côa, which gained international recognition after the discovery of a series of rock paintings and carvings dating back to the Upper Paleolithic times.”
Small Villages
“Viana do Castelo, Bragança, Caminha, Ponte de Lima and Casa de Mateus, in Vila Real, are another example of small villages not to be missed for their traditional architecture, gastronomy and festivities.
“For clients looking for other wine tour destinations, besides the Douro Valley, Alentejo is a great option. The picturesque and traditional areas of Portalegre, Borba, Redondo, Vidigueira, Reguengos de Monsaraz, Évora and Beja are home to most of the wineries in the area, and production sites for some of the best Portuguese wines,” Tavares said. “Besides being the biggest table wine production region in Portugal, Alentejo is also one of the top olive oil producers worldwide.”
Portugal's Sunny Islands and Coast
The Azores, about two hours from Lisbon by plane, are nine islands in the Atlantic Ocean between Europe and North America. The temperature in the Azores average 77 degrees during the summer and 60 in winter.
The weather and the sea mean the Azores have emerged as a top diving destination, especially between June and September/ October, as well as a hot spot for active travel – in 2020, the Azores were voted Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination by World Travel Awards.
Your clients also can paraglide, solo or in tandem, or watch for whales and dolphins. Other active adventures include stand-up paddleboarding, canoeing, kayaking and surfing.
The Madeira Archipelago – about a 1½- hour flight from Lisbon – consists of the islands of Madeira and Porto Santo and the uninhabited Desertas and Selvagens islands, which are nature reserves. Madeira’s climate year-round ranges from 55 to 79 degrees.
Madeira is hilly with a high point of 6,109 above sea level.
One popular tourist activity in the capital, Funchal, is to ride down the hill in a traditional basket toboggan, originally used as quick transport. The thrilling ride down is guided by two runners wearing straw boaters.
Other activities include walking, trekking, canyoning, mountain biking and Jeep tours.
After all that activity, perhaps a soothing glass of Madeira wine is in order. Blandy’s Wine Lodge has been making wine for 200 years. Tours and tastings are available.
The Algarve, the southernmost region in Portugal, has a 125-mile coastline that gets at least 300 days of sun per year.
The Algarve is known for its proximity to the sea, many award-winning golf courses, nature reserves, picturesque villages, castles and fortresses. Cycling and walking tours are available, as are boat rides to watch for seahorses and dolphins.
New Jewels Museum
A major new attraction just opened in Lisbon – the Royal Treasure Museum at Palácio Nacional da Ajuda.
“The Portuguese Crown Jewels are now on display to the public for first time,” said Celina Tavares of Visit Portugal. “The unique collection is of inestimable heritage value and represents one of the most important collections in the world.
“With over 1,000 pieces, the collection tells the story of Portuguese royal goldsmithery, and includes rare and valuable jewelry, insignia and decorations, coins, and pieces of civil and religious pieces.”
