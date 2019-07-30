Pueblos Mágicos Cast a Spell
Towns and villages around Mexico lure travelers with specialties ranging from tequilas to handicrafts.
If your clients are looking for authenticity in travel – seeking destinations that are genuine, with a true sense of place—then Mexico’s Pueblos Mágicos, or Magical Towns, are your ticket to charming them.
The Pueblos Mágicos program, launched in 2001 and revamped in 2010, is a federal government initiative that sought to invest in and promote small towns and villages from across Mexico that offer visitors a “magical” experience by way of their rich cultural heritage and traditions, folklore, natural beauty, gastronomy, hospitality and/or handicrafts.
Some Familiar Names
Some of the names might already be familiar: Tequila, Jalisco, an hour outside Guadalajara and home of endless blue agave fields and Mexico’s national drink; Todos Santos in Baja California Sur, an hour north of Cabo San Lucas, which has gorgeous beaches, the non-Eagles-related Hotel California and a bevy of galleries, upscale restaurants and boutique hotels; Sayulita, the laid-back, boho-chic surfing star of the Riviera Nayarit; and famous Tulum and Isla Mujeres in Quintana Roo’s Caribbean, just to name a few.
One of the newest ones, Tlaquepaque in Jalisco (now a suburb of the sprawling city of Guadalajara), should be on the list of any interior designer with a love of Mexican décor for its gorgeous handicrafts, furniture, pottery and more.
The Appeal is Broad
Because of their diversity—from mining towns high in the mountains (San Sebastián del Oeste) to colonial treasures (Taxco) to eco-friendly beach villages with history (Loreto)—Mexico’s Pueblos Mágicos appeal to a very wide audience, from families to couples young and old, to adventure seekers and gourmands. Price points also vary depending on the trendiness of the destination but tend toward the very accessible. They also make for great vacation combinations of big city/village or big city/beach.
Mexico City, for example, is trending high as a hot place to visit in consumer magazines and on websites, and there are 12 Pueblos Mágicos within driving distance. Among them are Querétaro’s Tequisquiapan, with its colonial architecture and San Sebastián Bernal, home to the world’s third-largest monolith; and tiny Cuetzalan, Puebla, a paradise for lovers of indigenous and mestizo cultures, not to mention coffee lovers.
Mexico City is also the hub of choice for a number of Mexican low-cost airlines that have nonstop flights to just about every beach destination in the country, so you could book a three-day stay in the city with three days in Sayulita (flying into Puerto Vallarta) or Tulum (flying into Cancun).
In October of last year, the now-defunct Mexico Tourism Board announced the addition of 10 new Pueblos Mágicos, bringing the total number of destinations to 121. Fortunately for the destinations and for travelers, the new federal administration has pledged to continue the program.
Selling Tips
—Find more details at visitmexico.com/en/ and input “pueblos mágicos” in the search bar.
