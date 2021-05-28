Puerto Rico Air Access
Puerto Rico reopens two key airports in sign of growing visitor arrivals
Puerto Rico tourism is reflecting the resilience the destination has developed following recent hurricanes, earthquakes and of course the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on global travel. Tourism activity is resuming at a measurable pace as the island continues prescribed coronavirus protocols designed to protect the health and safety of both residents and visitors.
In a key milestone heralding Puerto Rico’s rebounding visitor arrival numbers, the island reopened Mercedita International Airport in Ponce province and Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla on April 1.
The facilities were designated to resume commercial activity to accommodate increasing passenger bookings. Puerto Rico is now served by the Ponce and Aguadilla airports as well as San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. We spoke with Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico to discuss the impact of the re-openings on Puerto Rico’s tourism sector.
AAH: What airlines will serve the reopened airports?
BD: "Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla and Mercedita International Airport in Ponce are receiving flights from United, JetBlue and Spirit Airlines originating in Orlando, New York, Newark, and Ft. Lauderdale."
AAH: Can you describe the entry protocols and process?
BD: "Travelers entering any of the island’s three open airports are required to fill out a Travel Declaration Form through the Puerto Rico Health Department’s online portal, get a PCR molecular COVID-19 test (nasal or throat swab) no more than 72 hours prior to visiting the island, and show proof of a negative result.
"The Puerto Rico National Guard is assisting with enhanced health screenings of all arriving passengers at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan [and] at Mercedita International Airport in Ponce and Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla. Face masks are mandatory at all airports."
AAH: What regions and attractions will re-openings make accessible to Puerto Rico travelers?
BD: "While Puerto Rico has remained accessible through Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, the opening of the Mercedita International Airport in Ponce and Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla allows travelers easier access to the other regions of the Island.
"The Mercedita International Airport is located in Ponce, in the southern region of the island, known for its colorful architecture, historic art, and stunning natural beauty. From the famous Pelícano Beach to the Museo de Arte de Ponce, with its impressive European art collection, visitors can immerse themselves in the island’s culture and history.
"The Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla is situated in the western region of Puerto Rico, famous for its laid-back surfer vibes and relaxed island culture.
"Home to some of the best beaches in Puerto Rico, the west region is the undisputed surfing capital of Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean, and features the best sunsets on the Island. Travelers can explore iconic beaches like María’s beach and Domes or hike the stunning Cabo Rojo National Wildlife Refuge."
AAH: What visitor arrivals data drove the airports’ reopening?
BD: "Airlift is strong and we’re seeing a trend of increased capacity as we look to the future. April will see a 6.2 percent increase in seats over March, and this grows to 25 percent more capacity in July. We see this positive upswing correlate to traveler confidence with increased vaccine rollouts.
"Airlines are proving to benefit from this increased confidence as well. Airlines had been cutting an average of 15 percent of seats into Puerto Rico during previous fall months. We are now seeing this fluctuate to roughly 3 percent since the first week of the year.
"The numbers are proving the air traffic rebound, with the highest passenger volume recorded on April 3 and 4, reaching over 15,000 passengers, the highest since March 2020. The air seat capacity into Puerto Rico in the coming months will continue to improve.
"Puerto Rico is an expert in recovery and has adapted its strategies throughout the pandemic, from the Virtual Vacation program to health and safety messaging to keep travelers informed and the destination top-of-mind.
"Discover Puerto Rico has targeted its recovery efforts to encourage responsible tourism. We have seen the trend of openness and excitement towards travel continue to grow."
AAH: What tourism protocols and practices does Puerto Rico have in place?
BD: "Puerto Rico is enforcing local measures developed by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, alongside U.S. Travel Association guidelines, such as social distancing, mandatory face coverings in public areas and a variety of mandates for businesses – including, but not limited to, reduced capacities and high standards of cleanliness in accordance with CDC and EPA guidelines.
"The Department of Health has increased resources to ensure travelers are abiding by local guidelines, such as mandatory quarantine for those without a negative test and mask usage. A continuous assessment of the situation in Puerto Rico and in the United States influences Island-wide orders that prioritize the health and safety of residents and visitors.
"Discover Puerto Rico and its partners throughout the Island put the utmost importance on the health and safety of travelers, tourism workers and the local population."
Discover Puerto Rico: www.discoverpuertorico.com
Puerto Rico Health Department online portal: www.travelsafe.pr.gov
