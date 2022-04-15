Puerto Rico Delivers Dream Vacations – and Rewards
Puerto Rico is filled with the reasons why we travel.
Puerto Rico is filled with the reasons why we travel. They can be simple joys like happening upon a dance party in the cobblestone streets of a historic city, sipping a handcrafted cocktail at a rooftop bar, taking in views of the sea from a romantic centuries old Spanish fortress or learning about local traditions from a family running a small inn. The promise of exhilarating adventures – like ziplining, scuba diving, surfing and horseback riding – also counts among the reasons, as does the desire to just have fun, like playing a round of golf or hiking through the rainforest.
The Puerto Rico Travel Expert Program, sponsored by Travel Agent Academy at discover puertoricoagents. com, makes it easy to align the island’s many offerings with your clients’ love of travel and will earn their repeat business.
Whether you are looking for a comprehensive overview or wish to delve further into numerous special interests, the course gives you options and rewards for your efforts.
The Basics
Chapters 1-4, although brief, cover a lot of ground and constitute the General Course. Upon obtaining your certificate, you’ll know how to:
- position Puerto Rico as a convenient destination for U.S. travelers
- convey the hospitality and lively spirit of the people
- present the key offerings of Puerto Rico’s tourist regions
- match clients to the right accommodations for vacations and meetings
- sell effectively to families and romance travelers
Closer Looks
Prepare yourself to generate repeat business and cater to special interests in the Master-level chapters.
Here you will earn a second certificate and build a wealth of knowledge in such areas as:
- scuba diving
- golf
- outdoor adventure
- hidden gems: Porta del Sol and Porta Caribe
- pristine islands: Vieques and Culebra
- pre- & post-cruise packages
- weddings & honeymoons
The Rewards
The rich insights you gain from either one or both courses are complemented by a chance to participate in the Discover Puerto Rico Rewards Program. The program lets you start recording bookings after graduating the General Course, and you’ll earn one point for each night booked, with every 25 points making you eligible for a $25 Mastercard/ Visa gift card. If you go on to complete the Master’s Course, you can earn 10 Continuing Education Units to maintain certification with The Travel Institute. More details are available at discoverpuertoricoagents.com.
