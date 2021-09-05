Puerto Vallarta Poised for Strong Recovery
The destination is broadening its appeal by putting the spotlight on outdoor and active experiences.
Having successfully weathered the worst of the pandemic, Puerto Vallarta is poised for a strong recovery going forward into this year and next.
"We are delighted to see an uptick in visitors from the U.S. with our hoteliers and tour operators reporting significant increases in shortterm and future travel bookings," said Luis Villaseñor, managing director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board.
"Not only have hotels, restaurants and attractions maintained the highest safety and hygiene protocols and implemented on-property solutions, including rapid testing, they have also taken advantage of the previously low demand and occupancy to upgrade facilities and make improvements to on-property social distancing measures and services."
Broadening the Market
As Puerto Vallarta adjusts to the new travel landscape, it is broadening its "appeal to more traveler segments beyond the traditional core audience of senior leisure travelers seeking all-inclusive experiences," Villaseñor said.
"While this is still an important demographic, there are many other aspects of the destination that are attractive to younger travelers and their families, including nature, adventure, wellness, cuisine and LGBTQ+ experiences."
A key element of the destination’s marketing efforts is to "focus on Puerto Vallarta’s outdoor living culture and active travel experiences" for Millennial travelers through the ongoing "Revive" campaign, which aims to "inspire this group to choose Puerto Vallarta for their first international post-vaccine trip," he said.
Outdoor Activities
Puerto Vallarta features upward of 50 outdoor activities, including swimming with wild dolphins, guided street food tours and horseback riding.
"Travelers can indulge in Puerto Vallarta’s abundance of nature and find their own space – whether that’s in the heart of the city amid the buzz and excitement of the Malecon or on the secluded and peaceful southern beaches of Quimixto and Yelapa," Villaseñor said.
"Additionally, Puerto Vallarta off ers unique experiences for travelers in search of adventure or living their ‘revenge moment,’ such as cooling off on the beautiful Colomitos, the smallest beach in Mexico; crossing Jorullo Bridge, the world’s longest suspension bridge for all-terrain vehicles; discovering the indigenous flora and fauna at Vallarta Botanical Gardens; or exploring the Marietas Islands and their hidden beach."
Eclectic Accommodations
On the accommodations front, Puerto Vallarta offers options for virtually any budget, "ranging from oceanfront resorts and villas with private gardens to jungle casas and townhouse retreats that collectively provide more than 15,000 rooms to visitors – and this number is growing through new hotel launches and expansions," Villaseñor said.
"Hotels and resorts span family-friendly properties with activities and experiences for all ages, adults-only retreats for couples and friends, and mountainside lodges for solo wellness and pet-friendly travel."
Villaseñor said travel advisors should be aware that Puerto Vallarta recently eased some COVID-related restrictions.
"Puerto Vallarta’s hotels can now operate at 80 percent capacity, restaurants at 75 percent and bars at 40 percent," he said. "Additionally, excursions and tour operators, along with retail and entertainment businesses, are operating at 75 percent capacity."
In the final analysis, travel advisors have historically played a pivotal role in the destination’s success, and never more than during the pandemic.
"Travelers now require more assurances around Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for international travel, in-destination transfers, and local vaccination rates along with advice on the best accommodation options for their specific vacation needs," Villaseñor said.
"Travel advisors are key to Puerto Vallarta’s continued success, and their knowledge of the destination has played an important role in introducing new visitors with a wide range of interests."
Helping Travel Advisors Sell
"To help travel advisors better sell the destination, Puerto Vallarta launched a Travel Agent Academy Specialist Program in late July.
The program provides comprehensive sales tools that focus on the destination’s wide range of accommodations, culinary options and destination experiences.
"The program will also spotlight trending products and services, such as themed destination ddings, bachelorette parties, wellness retreats and LGBTQ+ offerings, in addition to providing recommendations," said Luis Villaseñor, managing director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board.
In August, Puerto Vallarta will begin offering fam trips to spotlight "all the region’s new products, in addition to safety measures," he said.
Pioneering the LGBTQ+ Market
Puerto Vallarta is a pioneer when it comes to serving the LGBTQ+ market.
"Puerto Vallarta is an established destination for LGBTQ+ travelers and the community has been among Puerto Vallarta’s most loyal audience since the ‘70s," said Puerto Vallarta’s Luis Villaseñor.
"It is also the only beach destination in Mexico with its own ‘gayborhood,’ which is located on the beachfront in the Romantic Zone and offers a broad range of LGBTQ+-owned bars, restaurants, stores, beach clubs, and entertainment for LGBTQ+ visitors and their allies.
"Puerto Vallarta is now recognized as Latin America’s top LGBTQ+ destination, and globally it is second only to Tel Aviv."
