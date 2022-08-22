Regional Rebound: Updates from Popular Caribbean Islands
Caribbean destinations relaunch events, add new flights and expand resorts amidst surging visitor arrivals.
Destination & Tourism Brian Major
The past year has witnessed numerous travel and tourism developments across Caribbean destinations, as the region returns to pre-pandemic levels of visitor activity on land and sea.
Indeed, Caribbean travel has surged in 2022 as leisure travelers unleash a powerful wanderlust borne of pandemic travel restrictions, which continue to ease.
The region’s proximity to major U.S. cities, combined with the launch of new flights to the region and the development of an ever-increasing array of guest-pleasing resorts, have all combined to buoy Caribbean tourism growth.
For this Caribbean Guide, we’ve compiled a roundup of key travel, tourism and hospitality news from across the region, with perspective from regional stakeholders.
The developments cover a variety of areas, including on-island events, new resort enhancements and new tourism expansion initiatives, and are segmented by country.
Barbados
The spirit of this southern Caribbean nation is encapsulated in the 300-year-old Crop Over celebration, which this year returns to Barbados in a modified version for the first time since the pandemic.
The celebration highlights Bajan heritage, culture, music, food and dance and takes place from May through August. Originated by enslaved Bajans rejoicing at the end of the sugar cane growing season, Crop Over culminates with Grand Kadooment, held the first Monday in August.
In tandem with Crop Over, Barbados Tourism Marketing is sponsoring a “Summer is Sweeter in Barbados” promotion offering up to 55 percent off accommodations, attractions, car rentals and restaurants. The discounts apply to travel through Oct. 31, 2022.
Cayman Islands
The Cayman Islands government is expanding visitor access via new flights aboard its national carrier. On June 30, Cayman Airways launched weekly service between George Town/Owen Roberts Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.
The year-round flights depart Saturdays from Los Angeles and return to Grand Cayman on Sundays. The new route adds to Cayman Airways’ western operations, which offer nonstop service from Denver, Colo.
Dominican Republic
Luxury Resort Casa de Campo recently debuted deluxe Premier Club at Casa de Campo accommodations at the Casa de Campo Resort & Villas wing of the sprawling, 7,000-acre property.
The new deluxe section’s 58 private villas feature 26 premier junior suites with king-sized beds, 27 premier junior suites with double beds and four premier onebedroom suites. A premier presidential suite highlights these accommodations.
Premier Club accommodations also include exclusive amenities, from a premier club golf cart for resort transportation to private concierge and nightly turndown services and customized pillow and aromatherapy menus.
Grenada
The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has launched 473 Connect, a tourism program designed to increase visitation to the destination via the archipelago’s 360,000 first-, second-, and third-generation Grenadians.
GTA officials are encouraging potential participants to enroll in the program via a dedicated website. Candidates who successfully complete a 12-module training program will be certified as 473 Connect ambassadors, equipped to “recommend Grenada to friends and family as an outstanding vacation destination,” according to GTA officials.
Program participants may also apply for membership cards featuring discounts on Grenada accommodations and experiences. The 473 Connect ambassadors will also receive points redeemable for amenities and services when recommending friends and colleagues to Grenada.
“They are our unsung heroes who are there to support whenever it is needed without expecting anything in return,” said Petra Roach, GTA’s CEO. “It is through their voices that the story of Grenada is organically shared overseas.”
Nevis
Nevis has an outsized Caribbean presence due in part to its numerous, near year-round series of events and celebrations, which encompass residents and visitors alike. The smaller sister of the dual-island Federation of St. Kitts will host what Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) officials describe as the country’s premier event, Culturama through August 7.
Culturama features events and exhibitions showcasing arts and entertainment focused on Nevisian heritage and indigenous customs. The event coincides with the Nevis’ observance of the 1838 emancipation of African slaves throughout the British Empire in the Caribbean.
“We believe it is important to stay true to our cultural roots,” said Devon Liburd, Nevis Tourism Authority CEO. “Locals and visitors alike love experiencing Culturama, as this lively 12-day event brings together all the colorful traditions that make Nevis so unique.”
Puerto Rico
Frontier Airlines’ July launch of service between Orlando International Airport and Puerto Rico’s Rafael Hernandez International Airport in Aguadilla extends leisure travelers’ accessibility to more areas of the Caribbean nation.
Located on the country’s western coast, Aguadilla is one of several culturally vibrant coastal cities to which travel is expanding due to increased air access.
“This new flight will benefit our diaspora immensely, and will allow Orlando residents, and those with connecting flights, to easily explore our Island’s west coast,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
Saba
Increased air and ferry service within the tiny Caribbean country of Saba have accompanied the May debut of the 27-room Saba Arawak Hotel, the five-square-mile island’s largest property.
Following the property’s debut, regional Caribbean carrier Winair increased service to Saba, re-launching twice-daily Wednesday and Thursday flights that had been cancelled during the pandemic, according to Saba Tourist Bureau officials.
Saba’s Edge Ferry also resumed service and now offers three weekly roundtrip departures from Sint Maarten to Saba.
Saint Kitts
The St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s “Sweet Side of Summer” program off ers travelers savings at participating hotels for travel through September 5, 2022.
The discounts are available to vaccinated travelers staying at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts, St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino, Royal St. Kitts Hotel and the Timothy Beach Resort, who will receive free nights via several packages.
St. Martin
St. Martin will host its second annual Festival de Gastronomie from November 11 to 22, 2022. This Festival will bring together Michelin-star international chefs in partnership with distinguished St. Martin chefs, spotlighting cuisine featuring the destination’s African, Caribbean and French influences.
In other local tourism developments, the Saint Martin Tourist Office launched a new website and established a visitor kiosk in the island’s Marigot district. The Beach Hotel, a new property, is scheduled to open in October 2023.
Barbados Summer Savings
www.BarbadosSummerSavvings.com
Casa de Campo
Grenada 473 Connect
www.expert.puregrenada.com/473connect
Nevis Culturama
www.culturamanevis.com/c48/events/
Saba Tourist Bureau
St. Kitts Sweet Side of Summer
www.stkittstourism.kn/promotions/the-sweet-side-of-summerb
St. Martin Tourist Office
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS