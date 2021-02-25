Romantic Interludes
Saint Lucia offers a diverse roster of romance-themed amenities and attractions for travelers seeking romance
Saint Lucia stands out for its lush natural beauty and array of romantic landscapes even among Caribbean destinations, where blue waters, sunny skies and warm temperatures are ubiquitous. The country’s secluded white-sand beaches, green hillsides and multi-hued sunsets combine to make Saint Lucia a natural option for couples.
Although visitors are now subject to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, they can still experience nearly all of the destination’s romance-oriented attractions, and its collection of intimate hotels and resorts.
We spoke with Richard Moss, senior sales manager at the Saint Lucia Tourist Board, for his perspective on how travel advisors can position Saint Lucia in the age of the pandemic.
What features, activities and attractions are responsible for Saint Lucia's reputation as a romance destination?
We have the recipe for falling in love and creating memories that will never fade. Saint Lucia’s varied mix of a picturesque natural environment, with stunning backdrops like our UNESCO World Heritage Site, is coupled with a highly curated approach to service from the moment visitors arrive on the island.
What are some of the experiences romance-seeking travelers can expect?
Romantic moments are everywhere – in the iconic images of a couple sailing to the Pitons at sunset, strolling through the rainbow of flowers at the Botanical Gardens or taking an exhilarating zipline above the rainforest canopy together. And for the most jaw-dropping bespoke arrival experience – complete with an aerial tour – couples can opt for a helicopter ride to their hotel after arriving at the airport.
We also have distinct experiences you just cant’ anywhere else. At our Sulphur Springs, couples can channel their inner Picasso and paint each other with detoxifying mud, then take a relaxing soak in the natural hot baths. This is the second-most popular photo op, after the Pitons.
What sort of experiences do your hotels and resorts offer romance-seeking travelers?
Our hotels have a customized approach to celebrating couples, making every experience feel personalized in their home away from home. The hotel teams pay special attention to the small details, seamlessly connecting couples with the best of the island and each other.
Can travelers still have a representative Saint Lucia experience with the protocols in place?
Absolutely. First, many of our hotels have masterfully incorporated elements of Saint Lucian culture into the daily hotel experiences, so you never forget which island you are on. In response to the realities of today, many of our accommodations providers have pulled out all the stops to ensure even more pop-up entertainment and musical performances for those who are staying at the hotel. Hotels also have incorporated additional courtesies of stocking villas with requested foods and snacks and providing more options prior to arrival.
Second, guests can also explore the island safely and with the same level of fun, with more than a dozen COVID-certified land and water-based activities. They can visit the therapeutic mud baths, walk our Botanical Gardens, take a helicopter tour, zipline if they dare or saddle up and take a horseback ride. This is in addition to visiting beaches, snorkeling and scuba diving.
And for weddings specifically, we have several boutique resorts that offer buy-out options. This creates a ‘bridal bubble’ on the property and for activities, so that guests can not only have more confidence in safety, they also can explore the island together through certified activities.
