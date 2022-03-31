Send Clients to Florida’s Paradise Coast for Countless Happy Days
Florida’s Paradise Coast features a fascinating mix of offerings making it the ultimate American vacation spot.
Fun and inviting, Florida’s Paradise Coast features a fascinating mix of offerings making it the ultimate American vacation spot: championship golf and swamp buggy races, elegant downtown architecture and rustic beauty, luxury resorts and waterfront cabins, high-end shopping venues and curiosity-laden roadside attractions. Add to this a 30-mile white-sand coastline, and clients of all kinds can spend countless happy days in this southwestern stretch of Florida comprising Naples, Marco Island and the Everglades.
In the recently launched Florida’s Paradise Coast Specialist Program at TravelAgentAcademy. com, you can learn all about the offerings in each area making up the destination, along with information on its accommodations, dining, culture and festivals around which to plan a trip.
Naples
A favorite celebrity resort destination in the 1890s, this city continues to emanate glamor with its palm tree-lined downtown streets filled with Mediterraneanstyle architecture, art galleries, performing arts venues, high-end boutiques and superb restaurants. You’ll also learn about Naples’ best beaches, museums, nature parks and golf courses, its acclaimed zoo and family-fun venues, as well as its waterfront bar and food truck park. And if your clients need some downtime, you’ll be able to recommend great spots for soaking up the local atmosphere or trying fabulous French Caribbean cuisine outdoors.
Marco Island
The largest of the Ten Thousand Islands, Marco Island is known for its serene beaches, marinas, golf courses, seafood, beach bars, resorts ensconced in tropical beauty and its stunning network of estuaries explorable by kayak. You will discover boat tours perfect for clients in search of beautiful seashells or eager to help naturalists collect data on dolphins.
An immersive 3-D village depicting the life of the indigenous Calusa people is a standout among Marco Island’s cultural offerings.
The Everglades
Learn how best to explore Everglades National Park while preserving its treasured wildlife and beauty. Enticements for your clients outside the park might include airboat rides, visiting the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge, enjoying stone crabs at a dockside eatery, or seeking out the elusive skunk ape, whose hold on local imaginations since the time of the Calusa people has led to an iconic attraction featured on the Discovery Channel and elsewhere.
Constant Celebration
Festivals abound on Florida’s Paradise Coast. From film and wine to stone crabs and swamp buggies (a local invention), there is always something to be celebrated, making it easy to add a unique component to experience-rich itineraries.
