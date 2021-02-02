Smooth Re-Entry
New resorts and gold standard health program highlight 2021 Belize travel
Belize’s return to tourism activity in 2021 features an impressive collection of new resorts, an emphasis on the health and safety of visitors and a renewed focus on the multiple natural, cultural and historic attractions Belize offers visitors.
"Since Belize’s international airport reopened, the entry process has been fairly smooth, with reasonable processing time, resulting in positive feedback from visitors and residents," said Karen Bevans, the Belize Tourism Board’s director.
Health and Safety
Under the country’s Tourism Gold Standard Recognition Program, Belize Tourism Board officials have implemented stringent health and safety protocols aimed at enhancing hotel and restaurant cleaning practices, and tourism organization operating procedures.
"Since Belize’s international airport reopened on October 1, the entry process has been "fairly smooth," said Bevans. To enter visitors must download the Belize Health App within 72 hours of arrival and present a negative PCR test result done within 72 hours of travel or undergo testing upon arrival at the Belize airport for $50 per person.
"Once the test is negative, visitors are free to explore the country while utilizing Gold Standard accommodations, tour operators, transport providers, tourism sites, restaurants, and gift shops," Bevans said. "These providers have all implemented enhanced health and safety protocols to protect visitors while on vacation in Belize."
New and Enhanced Properties
"Approximately 50 percent" of Belize’s pre-pandemic hotels and resorts are currently available to visitors, Bevans said. Four new properties will open through the end of 2021, and the boutique properties Naia Resort & Spa, Itz’ana Resort & Residences and Ka’ana Resort have each undergone significant enhancement.
The new properties include the Alaia Resort, Autograph Collection, scheduled to open in March as Belize’s first Marriott-branded property. The beachfront Ambergris Caye resort will offer 35 hotel units, 56 two-bedroom units and 8 oceanfront villas, plus a spa and fitness center, rooftop pool, multiple restaurants, a wedding venue and a beach club.
The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Caye Chapel will open this year as a luxury private island on the edge of Belize’s UNESCO World Heritage-designated barrier reef. The 280-acre private island will be home to Four Seasons Belize resort and offer 50 private estates, 35 residences and 100 guest rooms and suites, plus an 18-hole, Greg Norman-designed golf course and a nature and conservation institute operated by explorer Fabien Cousteau.
Also new this year are the 71-room Margaritaville Resort Belize and the 203-room, beachfront Belize Marriott Ambergris Caye Resort & Residences. The latter balances a private resort community and a small-town connection as the resort is located within a short stroll of the popular San Pedro resort town.
Recently renovated properties include the Naia Resort & Spa’s Solvei, a five-bedroom, three-story Placencia beach house that features contemporary Scandinavian architecture and panoramic Caribbean and rainforest views.
The Itz’ana Resort & Residences offers two- and three-bedroom 5,200 square foot private beachfront villas overlooking the Caribbean Sea. The Ka’ana Resort is located deep within Belize’s jungle and combines bespoke excursions with boutique accommodations featuring plunge pools and outdoor tubs.
Attractions and Activities
Belize offers a rich mixture of cultures and activities that allow visitors to, in Bevans’ words, spend seven days and do something different every day or immerse yourself in a different culture every day.
"We have Garifuna, Maya and Indian cultures, alongside others, and recently we have publicized aspects of Chinese culture because of the influx from that country," she said. "Cuisine is also tied to each community so you can experience the culture through its cuisine. We have our Mayan sites and great diving with our terrific barrier reef."
Belize Tourism Board: www.travelbelize.org Belize Tourism Board Gold Standard Program: www.belizetourismboard.org/industry-sectors/tourism-gold-standard-entities
