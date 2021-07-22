Taking a Deeper Dive Into Los Cabos With a New Portal, Expanded Training
Now that travel is coming back, Los Cabos seeks to rev up that momentum.
Increasing numbers of travelers throughout the past decade have discovered the stunning array of resorts, golf courses and natural wonders of Mexico’s Los Cabos as well as the glorious climate and scenery that define this uniquely situated desert-meets-sea destination. Now that travel is coming back, Los Cabos seeks to rev up that momentum by giving you even more help in directing clients to the liberating vacation experience they’ve long anticipated.
If you visit the Travel Agent Academy platform and click on the link to the Los Cabos Specialist training program, you will now be taken to LosCabosSpecialist.com. Here you can sign in for upgraded tools, resources and a revised course with a new chapter on health, safety and the environment. Following are just a few training highlights:
Deeper Dives
Chapter-by-chapter revisions offer a closer look at Los Cabos’ biggest draws, some of which include:
- Whale watching and turtle release programs
- The amazingly biodiverse Sea of Cortez
- Golf, sport fishing, scuba, surfing and many more activities
- Accommodations from luxury all-inclusive to EP hotels to family-friendly options
- Top scenic beaches for swimming (a map shows all 22 Blue Flag Beaches)
- Options for group events and interests like gastronomy, wellness, art and culture
New Chapter
A new chapter will enable you to easily explain to your clients the health and safety protocols that Los Cabos has carefully set in place. Also covered are its comprehensive environmental initiatives, which serve as reminders of the vast number of natural treasures woven into the Los Cabos experience.
Testimonials
Topping off each chapter is a video featuring an interview with a travel professional conducted recently onsite at a Los Cabos hotel. Together these provide compelling testimony that Los Cabos is a safe, beautiful and exciting choice for your clients’ long-awaited next adventure.
Perks of the Portal
Beyond the enhanced training, LosCabosSpecialist.com offers downloadable specialist guides (e.g., luxury, weddings, wellness, golf and meetings), images, maps and a B2B Marketplace, where you can find specific supplier information and communicate with reps, network with other advisors and listen to presentations on topics like travel trends. Graduates of the revised course can also access the Loyalty Program and be rewarded with special rates and amenities at participating hotels, among other perks.
