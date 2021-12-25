Tapping Into Thailand
The destination, now open again to U.S. travelers, is eager to help agents sell the country to their clients
Thailand has reopened its doors to U.S. travelers and is eager to work with travel advisors to help them sell the country to their clients.
“As of Nov. 1, 2021, travelers from the approved countries and territories – including the U.S. – who are fully vaccinated with proof they are COVID-free at the time of travel with an RT-PCR test undertaken before they leave their home country will be eligible for Thailand’s Test & Go program,” said Sobhana Sucharitakul, marketing manager of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
As of Dec. 16, Thailand plans to change the entry requirements with the one-night waiting period in an approved hotel and confirmed advance payment for the room, transfer and an RT-PCR test will no longer be required. On-arrival testing will change to an antibody method. There also are requirements for different age groups under 18. For details, visit tatnews. org and click on the COVID-19 vaccine guide.
Sucharitakul noted that travelers must be in possession of insurance policies that include COVID coverage of at least $50,000 and have stayed in their home country for 21 days prior to departing for Thailand.
Travelers are required to apply for a Thailand Pass at tp.consular.go.th; once approved, they will receive a Thailand Pass QR Code. (Visit ThailandInsider.com for more information.)
The Agent Equation
The processing time for the Thailand Pass takes up to seven working days so Sucharitakul urged travel advisors to help their clients plan accordingly.
“Travel agents play key roles in conveying these messages to their clients,” she said, adding they take worry out of travel by taking charge of the details and finding destinations and experiences that best suit their customers’ specific needs.
Thailand unquestionably has much to recommend it, as tour operators on the destination’s first fam in two years came to find for themselves in November.
New Tours
“While the fam showed the ease of entering the country with COVID testing upon arrival, it also featured new products,” Sucharitakul said, including “Be a Peranakan for Half a Day” in Phuket.
“All guests wore the Peranakan attire and learned about the Thai-Chinese Phuket culture while exploring Phuket’s Old Town,” she said.
Just some of the highlights included a visit to the Moh Seng Historic House Museum and Woo Gallery on Talang Road, a cooking class and lunch.
In Bangkok, fam participants sampled the new half-day “A Touch of Thai Tradition” tour, which began with giving morning alms to the monks and included a Hacker- Craft classic boat excursion along the Chao Phraya River passing by the breathtaking Wat Arun Temple.
“We crossed the river and toured the Grand Palace, Temple of the Emerald Buddha and Wat Pho – the Temple of the Reclining Buddha,” Sucharitakul said.
With the opening of Bangkok’s Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha on Nov. 1, she suggested that travel advisors recommend a visit to the complex. “The new system to get into the Grand Palace is fast and efficient. Visiting the Grand Palace now should not be passed up,” Sucharitakul said. “There are fewer visitors, which enables detailed visits without interruption.”
Target Clientele
Travel advisors can recommend Thailand to a wide swath of travelers.
“Thailand offers a variety of experiences,” Sucharitakul said. “Therefore, any traveler will fall in love with it easily. The most difficult part is convincing clients to travel that far for the first time.
“Young travelers who seek new experiences, such as Millennials and Gen Zs, are perfect for the destination.”
Other groups to target are multigenerational groups. “Many would be surprised to learn how the destination is great for the family as well as those who travel with children,” she said, adding that other prospects include retirees, foodies and golfers.
In addition to the warmth and hospitality of the Thai people, “the variety of travel experiences, ease of traveling within the destinations, and dining and shopping have made Thailand one of the unbeatable destinations,” Sucharitakul said.
Helping Advisors Sell
”As we know how important travel advisors are, we have equipped them with the best tools to access Thailand products,” said Sobhana Sucharitakul, marketing manager of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
Thailand has developed a virtual platform to help agents acquaint themselves with suppliers that specialize in Thailand, and a mobile app.
The next virtual event is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2022, which will focus on accommodations, airline partnerships, and the new mobile app, Thailand Travel Club.
To register, visit https://www.thailandvirtualevent.com/reg/E1637947380160.
Thailand’s specialist program serves as a sales resource, featuring maps, fast facts and essential travel information,“ providing a deep dive on how to sell different market segments,” along with “inspirational video and sales tips from other travel advisors,” she said.
