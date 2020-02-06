The 20/20 on the ‘Last Frontier’
As Alaska's popularity continues to soar, agents will find a range of new experiences to offer their clients.
Alaska has never been more popular. It’s no wonder why: America’s “Last Frontier” has the tallest mountain in North America, the largest national forest in the U.S. and more watchable wildlife than practically anyplace else in the world.
Expedition Cruising
About half of Alaska’s annual visitors take a cruise, and first-time and returning passengers have a wealth of choices this year. Exciting new luxury expedition products from Scenic and Lindblad Expeditions explore the polar routes known as the Northwest and Northeast passages, beginning or ending their journeys in Alaska with time for exploring further inland. Small ship operator UnCruise Adventures offers new theme cruises, while Alaskan Dream Cruises introduces new sailings on a former Bering Sea crab fishing vessel that carries only 12 people.
Big-Ship Options
On the big-ship side, a proliferation of departure ports offers more choices than ever. Princess Cruises will operate its first full season of roundtrip Alaska cruises from Los Angeles aboard the Golden Princess, Carnival Cruise Line offers its first-ever Alaska cruises from San Francisco on the Carnival Miracle and Cunard Line offers an unprecedented opportunity to sail to Alaska from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, on Queen Elizabeth. Further north, Icy Strait Point opens its new Wilderness Landing complex, jointly developed with Norwegian Cruise Holdings providing Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Sevens Seas with preferential berthing rights.
Hotel Developments
On the land side, a new hotel is scheduled to open in Seward. Called the Gateway, it will cater to tour groups and independent travelers looking to explore the area south of Anchorage known as “Alaska’s Playground.” Elsewhere, the boutique-style Copper Whale Inn in downtown Anchorage is now under the same ownership as Salmon Berry Travel & Tours while in the Mat-Su Valley, Aurora Villa bed-and-breakfast outside Fairbanks and Alaska Backcountry Cottages cabin rentals near Palmer are now welcoming guests.
And since getting there is half the fun, the Alaska Railroad offers a full lineup of day trips. Of special note is a new “Hops on the Rail” package in partnership with Big Swig Tours, which takes advantage of the surging interest in locally brewed craft beer.
Visit the Alaska Travel Industry Association’s website at travelalaska.com.
Selling Tips
—Combine a land tour with a cruise to see more of Alaska.
—Recommend travel in the spring and fall shoulder seasons for better prices and fewer crowds.
—Plan ahead – many operators offer early booking discounts.
—Book shore excursions, spa and restaurant reservations before embarkation.
—Pack for any weather conditions from sun to rain.
