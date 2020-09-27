The Beaches of Israel
The country features an eclectic collection of beach destinations that can be added to any itinerary.
When Israel comes to mind, so too do images of history and holy sites. The country, however, is also home to a considerable number of intriguing beach destinations. "Israel has a diverse set of beaches that can easily be added into any itinerary," said Eyal Carlin, the Israel Ministry of Tourism’s commissioner for tourism to North America.
Beach By the Sea
"Tel Aviv Beach offers stunning Mediterranean waters just steps away from the main city center where travelers have easy access to the top restaurants, nightlife, museums and shops, he said.
Salty Waters
On the Dead Sea, travelers can float on the saltiest waters on earth. "The Dead Sea is also home to some of the best spas in the country, offering treatments infused with its mineral-rich mud," Carlin said.
Snorkeling. Scuba Diving
Eilat "is perfect for anyone who wants to snorkel or scuba dive amongst dolphins, 250 coral species and over 1,200 species of fish," he said.
Nature Lovers
The Sea of Galilee is a good fit for travelers who "like to camp and hike, as the area is home to many picturesque trails as well as those looking to connect with history," Carlin said.
