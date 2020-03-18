Unlocking Tampa Bay for a Spirited Gulf Coast Escape
Tampa has more to offer than just white sand beaches and crystal clear water.
AGENTatHOME Destination & Tourism Linda Truilo
The new Tampa Bay Specialist Program at TravelAgentAcademy.com will introduce you to the region’s many treasures beyond its famous white-sand beaches and dynamic waterfront playland.
Glistening waters have attracted extraordinary people to its shores, setting the stage for everything from Tampa Bay’s legendary pirate past to its renown by the late 1800s as a cigar manufacturing capital. The cigar workers, who included Cubans, African Americans, Italians, Spaniards and Eastern Europeans, worked side by side and created a richly diverse cultural energy that pulses throughout the region today.
Whether your clients wish to pair a visit to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with a multifaceted beach destination, complement a Caribbean cruise out of Port Tampa Bay with cultural exploration, or spend time enjoying both beach and town, the new Tampa Bay Specialist Program will help you unlock the region’s travel treasures – and inspire many return trips!
One With Nature
Whatever their reason for visiting, clients will delight in a beautiful, outdoors-loving community filled with colorful murals and sculptures, as well as riverside spaces perfect for food and drink festivals or activities like yoga under the sky.
Stay A While
Have your clients ride a vintage streetcar into Ybor City, where cigar shops line streets enhanced by a blend of architectural styles, lively eateries—offering everything from craft beers to Cuban sandwiches to Flamenco shows—and vibrantly plumed, free-roaming chickens. Here they can explore restored casitas and learn about life as a late-19th-century immigrant.
Or suggest the 2.6-mile Tampa Riverwalk, home to The Florida Aquarium, an acclaimed performing arts center, museums, splash parks, waterfront dining venues, countless watersports, and the Pirate Water Taxi, a swashbuckling transit experience like no other!
A trip to ZooTampa at Lowry Park, a farmers market, top-rated Clearwater Beach or a nature park for kayaking are some of the many ways to round out a stay.
Course Overview
Here’s a sampling of the topics covered:
—Key neighborhoods
—Waterfront dining
—Festivals
—Nightlife
—Best beaches
—Recommendations for families, couples, LGBTQ visitors
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Linda Truilo
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS