Vaccinations Enabling Vacations in the Caribbean

Caribbean destinations ease access as COVID-19 vaccine distribution expands
The life-altering impact of the corona-virus-fighting vaccines coursing through the arms of more and more of the Americans is measurable in the growing confidence – and bookings – across the Caribbean travel industry.
After more than a year of life under COVID-19 protocols and the accompanying travel restrictions, vaccines distribution is allowing countries across the region to ease visitor access, narrowing quarantine periods and waiving other requirements.
Additionally, a handful of regional countries, along with resort operators, have launched aggressive initiatives to vaccinate tourism workers. Caribbean countries are receiving COVID-19 vaccine shipments through the COVAX facility, a global alliance of governments, global health organizations, manufacturers, scientists, private sector groups and philanthropic organizations.
As with many aspects of the pandemic, there have been setbacks. In late April, despite one of the most stringent protocol regimes among Caribbean nations, Anguilla suffered a COVID-19 outbreak and imposed a 14-day halt on incoming visitors.
The infections have since subsided, but the episode illustrates the importance of the protocols and vaccines, which do not prevent all infections but allow for their management. Here is an island-by-island look at recent protocol adjustments driven by increasing vaccinations:
Anguilla
Just prior to the late April coronavirus outbreak, Anguilla revised several entry protocols under a multiphased "COVID 19 exit strategy" designed to drive a transition to wider visitor access. The outbreak’s impact on the plan has not yet been announced.
Nevertheless, the island’s government continues to aggressively vaccinate residents. To date the government has vaccinated 6,979 people, representing 50 percent of the Anguilla’s adult population.
Under existing protocols, international travelers are still required to submit proof of a positive COVID-19 test result three to five days prior to arrival. Visitors are also tested upon entry and at the end of the quarantine period.
Multi-generational families or groups with a mix of unvaccinated and vaccinated members must quarantine for a 10-day period and utilize only approved, short-stay services.
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda initiated COVID-19 vaccinations for frontline tourism industry workers in March, including more than 2,000 employees of hotels, tour operators, restaurants and retail establishments who were vaccinated this past week.
Additionally, 473 Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority workers including administrative, operations and security staff, concessionaires, ground handlers, taxi drivers, red caps and tour providers have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.
More than 23,000 of Antigua and Barbuda’s approximately 96,300 residents have been vaccinated, said Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority officials.
Barbados
Effective May 8, Barbados government officials narrowed the quarantine window for fully vaccinated travelers. Travelers who have received the AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson vaccines now must quarantine at their resort for up to two days, down from three to five, under the announced updated entry protocols.
Fully vaccinated travelers traveling to Barba-dos are still required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result performed within three days of travel, present a vaccination certificate upon arrival and undergo a standard or rapid COVID-19 PCR test at Grantley Adams International Airport or their approved accommodation.
Belize
In March the government updated protocols to permit vaccinated travelers to enter the country without proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. Vaccinated travelers must instead provide their COVID-19 vaccination record card as proof they were vaccinated at least two weeks prior to arrival.
Belize continues to require non-vaccinated travelers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 96 hours of travel or a negative rapid Antigen test taken within 48 hours of travel to Belize.
Belize’s Ministry of Health and Wellness has also established testing for "all persons departing from Belize for travel to the U.S." and other countries that require a negative test result for entry, said Belize Tourism Board officials.
Dominican Republic
In late April the Dominican Republic government and several resort companies launched several programs to vaccinate tourism workers.
Luis Abinader, the country’s president, has ordered the vaccinations of all of the nation’s tourism workers "as a commitment to continue inoculating the personnel who are most exposed to the opening of tourism." The country’s tourism workforce numbers more than 500,000 people.
Vaccinating tourism workers will "guarantee the health of international tourists and continue to strengthen the industry," said David Collado, the Dominican Republic tourism minister.
Palladium Hotel Group announced a plan to "administer vaccinations to all employees who wish to receive it" by April 30, with vaccination facilities established at the company’s six Dominican Republic properties.
Meliá Hotels International also launched vaccinations of its 2,200 Punta Cana employees "in coordination with the Department of Public Health," said officials. The vaccinations are "a crucial measure to ensure the safety and health of both our guests and employees, as well as for the destination," said Gabriel Escarrer, Meliá’s executive vice president and CEO.
Jamaica
The country’s government began vaccinating tourism industry workers in April with a goal of inoculating 30,000 residents over a five-day period, said Edmund Bartlett, the country’s tourism minister.
"The vast majority" of residents vaccinated that day were ‘by and large, tourism workers," whom Bartlett said "have been responding" to government appeals for citizens to undergo coronavirus vaccination. Sites were also established in St Ann, Trelawny, St James and Westmoreland parishes.
Tourism worker vaccinations were reportedly scheduled to begin in July but moved up after lobbying from Jamaica Hotel and Tourism Association (JHTA) officials. Jamaica has reported growing visitor arrivals as vaccine distribution become more widespread.
Bartlett said Saturday some hotels reported 75 percent weekend occupancy, while Clifton Reader, JHTA’s president and managing director of Ocho Rios’ Moon Palace Jamaica resort, said "occupancy levels of up to 70 percent."
"It’s important to protect [tourism workers] and to get the market to appreciate that they are protected, but they will also be protecting those who come," said Christopher Tufton, Jamaica’s health and wellness minister.
