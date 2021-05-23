What’s Selling in 2021
Tours and packages to the Caribbean, Mexico and U.S. destinations account for the lion's share of bookings
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey
In tandem with the wider distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, travel advisors say they are witnessing an uptick in tours and packages bookings, in large part to destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and the U.S.
"While being vaccinated does not ultimately change the current Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, it has given travelers a broader sense of safety knowing they now have more personal protection," said Ryan Doncsecz of VIP Vacations.
Caribbean and Mexico
"Even though travel is majorly picking up, and definitely in terms of new business, the destinations travelers are selecting are somewhat limited," Doncsecz said. "The Caribbean and Mexico continue to be the easiest destinations to travel to, so last-minute purchases, as well as future business throughout 2021 and 2022, have all been secured."
He added, "We are seeing a lot of inquiries for Florida and Hawaii as travelers seek out beach destinations with less hoops to jump through."
Sandy Pappas of Sandy Pappas Travel, a Travel Experts affiliate, said she, too, has been "selling mostly beach destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Hawaii," but with the wider distribution of the vaccine, her clients are beginning to book tours and packages to Africa, Croatia, Iceland, Tahiti and the Seychelles.
Similarly, Cal Cheney of Bucket List Tours and Travel, noted that his clients are beginning to look beyond close-to-home destinations to those overseas. "There is decent interest in fall river cruises in Europe and I have booked Iceland twice recently," he said.
Nonetheless, Cheney’s tours and packages business is still significantly down from prepandemic days. "At least the phone is ringing," he said. "Some people call and are all excited, but still won’t pull the trigger because they watch the news every day."
Hotel Packages
Since the vast number of bookings are currently derived from the U.S., Mexico and Caribbean, advisors have been taking advantage of packages combining air and hotels. "There are many reasons to use a tour operator for air and hotel packages, one of them being the upfront discount clients receive for combining the components," Doncsecz said.
"The tour operators I prefer to use are ones that allow modifications via the website portal itself. Being such a busy booking season, and while companies are rehiring and training staff, the more updates I can make on my end, the better."
Apple Leisure Group
Doncsecz said he is a fan of the online booking tools for Apple Leisure Group Vacations companies – Travel Impressions, Funjet, United Vacations and Apple Vacations – via the VAX VacationAccess website. "Something as small as uploading the clients’ flight details yourself rather than emailing a desk or calling it in is a time-saver during a busy booking time," he said.
"I am also very happy with Delta Vacations for offering an easy rebooking path via a voucher for the exact dollar amount a client spends," he added. "This eliminates questions when thinking about a rebook or when rebooking a voucher for a client."
Group Bookings
In terms of group bookings, Doncsecz said Classic Vacations "has a wonderful online booking platform and a great response time" from the groups coordinators. "This response time is really what is needed for booking wedding groups, and I’m very impressed."
Cheney, who booked a client to Iceland in August and then to Machu Picchu and the Galapagos in November, said he "used a company with a breadth of products – Globus – knowing that they have years to use the vouchers internationally or in the U.S. if things don’t get better this year."
Going forward, Cheney is hedging bets on behalf of his clients. "I am trying to get people to book summer, fall and winter trips now, saying we hope one will work out for sure," he said. "Recent inquiries are from people really eager to get something – anything – booked so they have something to look forward to this year."
Looking Ahead to 2022
Sandy Pappas of Sandy Pappas Travel said her clients are booking tours and packages to New Zealand, Africa and Europe for 2022. "People are also moving Italy, France and Spain trips from 2020 that were moved to 2021 to 2022."
While Cal Cheney of Bucket List Travel and Tours hasn’t received many client inquiries for 2022, he said that some of his clients "have pushed back river cruises a year – again."
For his part, Ryan Doncsecz of VIP Vacations is taking a wait-and-see approach to selling destinations beyond the U.S. Caribbean and Mexico in 2022.
"We are still very hesitant in terms of selling Europe, Asia, South America, or even cruising in general to interested parties for those types of destinations/travel," he said. "Many of these countries need to catch up in terms of vaccinations, but also hopefully will have easier travel protocols in the coming months."
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS