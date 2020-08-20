A Bright Future for Club Med
The company is witnessing strong interest in its Florida, Mexican and Caribbean resorts
AGENTatHOME Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey
Club Med is looking optimistically to the future, as it witnesses considerable interest in its Florida, Caribbean and Mexican resorts. "Business is good, all things considered," said Sabrina Cendral, Club Med’s senior vice president of marketing and sales for Club Med North America.
"To put it in perspective, through data compiled from our recent sales, 42 percent of bookings were made for our Sandpiper Bay all-inclusive resort in Florida. We also noticed that over 60 percent of bookings were for travel before the end of this year."
For peak weeks this summer, Sandpiper Bay, which reopened on June 12, reached Club’s Med’s maximum 70 percent occupancy rate.
"Compared to 2019, we have seen a 27 percent increase in bookings at Club Med Sandpiper Bay," Cendral said. "We also saw that 85 percent of our guests are families, which shows us that families are ready to plan their next getaway."
Mexico and the Caribbean
Club Med Cancun is scheduled to begin welcoming guests back on Oct. 17. "The interest is definitely there as well – comparing the resort’s online performance year over year, we are observing a significant 45 percent uptick in the resorts’ page views," Cendral said.
Meanwhile, Club Turkoise, the company’s "fan favorite resort" on Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos, is set to reopen Sept. 5. "It is presently our second best-selling resort after Club Med Sandpiper Bay," Cendral said.
New Programs
Most recently, Club Med unveiled an Emergency Assistance Program to provide all guests traveling before April 30, 2021, to any global Club Med resort with coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19.
Club Med also launched the Free Cancellation Policy, which enables travelers scheduled for stays through December 18, 2020, to receive full refunds if they cancel up to 15 days prior to their travel dates, she said.
Club Med’s Safe Together program, which was developed with recommendations from the World Health Organization, local health authorities, and under the guidance of an international scientific committee, is being rolled out across the company’s global resorts, offering enhanced hygiene and safety protocols that meet today’s new standards.
New Resorts
Club Med will unveil two new properties in December 2020: Club Med La Rosière, a family-friendly, all-inclusive resort in the French Alps; and Club Med Seychelles, five-star Exclusive Collection resort, located between the preserved Marine National Park and the private island of Sainte Anne.
Visit clubmed.us.
Recognizing Travel Advisors
Over the past 70 years, one constant for Club Med is its commitment to travel advisors.
"Our travel advisors are extremely important to our business and our team remains on-hand to work with them, as the travel industry begins to rebound post-pandemic," said Club Med’s Sabrina Cendral.
The company has been hosting webinars to update agents on resort re-openings and its Safe Together protocols. "Agents are being offered special rates at Club Med Sandpiper Bay for a firsthand look at the resort’s enhanced safety and hygiene measures," she said.
The company "worked diligently with every guest and travel advisor on a case-by-case basis to reschedule their vacations under preferred conditions," Cendral said. This included recognizing the additional work for agents, including an additional 2 percent commission for re-booked travel through March 31, 2021.
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS