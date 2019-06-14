A Gem of a Collection
What you need to know about Blue Diamond Resorts' diverse collection of brands and properties.
Since debuting in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts’ portfolio has risen to 45 properties and upward of 15,000 rooms in 10 countries. But while growth is always positive, it can also lead to confusion. To prevent that, AGENTatHOME chatted with Christine Jamieson, director of marketing at Blue Diamond Resorts.
Planet Hollywood Resorts & Hotels
Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica, which opened in October 2018, marked the brand’s first foray into the luxury all-inclusive category.
With two more projects underway for Cancun and St. Maarten, it’s clear that there’s “a rather vigorous expansion strategy in place that is destined to take the lifestyle brand to new heights,” said Jamieson.
Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will debut early next year, marking the second location to open under the new expansion project.
The all-inclusive resort will feature 647 family-friendly rooms and 380 adults-only rooms, and 10 restaurants and 11 bars. The hotel will also include a cafe, a spa, a mini-golf course, indoor trampolines, two tennis courts, an outdoor gym, four swimming pools, a lazy river and a splash zone.
Royalton Luxury Resorts
The brand caters equally to families and couples alike with kids’ and teens’ clubs, reservation-free dining and entertainment options for the entire family. Over the past two years, Royalton Luxury Resorts has expanded by opening new properties in St. Lucia, Jamaica, Antigua, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
The brand introduced Royalton Suites Cancun at the beginning of this year and the Royalton Antigua last month. Royalton Grenada is expected to open in December, said Jamieson.
CHIC by Royalton Resorts
CHIC aims to provide adults with an “all-exclusive, social vacation experience,” said Jamieson, modeling its poolside atmosphere and luxury offerings on resorts in such destinations as Las Vegas and Miami’s South Beach. She added that the resorts are a great fit for bachelorette or bachelor parties, couples retreats or adults-only weekends.
There is currently only one CHIC hotel, CHIC Punta Cana, a 323-room property on the Dominican Republic’s Uvero Alto Beach.
Hideaway at Royalton
This is the company’s luxury, adults-only brand. Guests are privy to a mix of daily water sports, entertainment and curated cocktails. Properties include Hideaway at Royalton Negril, Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, Hideaway at Royalton St. Lucia and Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana.
Starfish Resorts
The brand is Blue Diamond’s mid-market chain, which features properties in Cuba, Antigua, Barbados, Tobago and St. Lucia. New additions include Starfish Discovery Bay Resort, Barbados; Starfish Halcyon Cove Resort, Antigua; Starfish St. Lucia Resort; Starfish Grenada Resort; and Starfish Tobago Resort.
Mystique Resorts
Mystique Royal St. Lucia will be the second addition to the new luxury boutique hotel collection, with the first located in Isla Holbox, Mexico.
As part of Blue Diamond’s commitment to the islands of the Lesser Antilles, it is now operating six Rex Resorts Caribbean hotels through a strategic alliance, said Jamieson, which will be absorbed within Starfish and Mystique brands.
Memories Resorts
Complete with onsite splash pads or waterparks, a popular kids’ club or an interactive teens’ lounge, Memories Resorts is another of Blue Diamond’s family-friendly brands. Grand Memories Resorts cater to the adults-only market.
Grand Lido Negril
Another great option for luxury clients is Blue Diamond’s Grand Lido Negril in Jamaica, with 26 ocean-facing suites. The hotel is attached to Royalton Negril and guests have access to all the amenities located at Royalton Negril or Hideaway at Royalton Negril.
