A Palatial Retreat in Malta
The elegant Corinthia Palace is undergoing a rebirth as it celebrates its 60th anniversary.
Hotel & Resort Theresa Norton
The Corinthia Palace in Malta, an elegant property that encompasses an Italianate mansion and lush greenery, is located in a peaceful, upscale neighborhood in the center of the island nation.
Corinthia Palace was built in 1968 around the villa, which was used as a restaurant and event space since 1962. The property was the first of the nine-hotel Corinthia Hotels luxury chain, based in Malta but with properties in diverse places such as London, St. Petersburg and Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.
Central Location
The hotel is a quick stroll to the President’s Palace and San Anton Garden, only four miles from the must-see capital, Valletta, and minutes from bustling St. Julian’s, the coastal town that is home to many new resorts and restaurants. Also, just over two miles away is Mdina, an ancient, fortified city that is the setting for numerous “Game of Thrones” scenes.
But nowhere is far in Malta. An archipelago, the main island of Malta is just 17 miles long and nine miles wide, meaning most of its fascinating sites are within easy touring distance. (For a knowledgeable private guide, contact Clive Cortis at info@maltaprivateguide.com.)
Accommodations
Corinthia Palace offers 143 guest rooms and suites, as well as several restaurants and a lavish new spa.
A Superior Room is about 322 square feet on average with one king or two twin beds. Each room has a private balcony, minibar, HD TV, tea and coffee makers, ESPA bathroom products, complimentary WiFi and free access to the indoor and outdoor pools.
There are several suite categories. As an example, Executive Suites average 645 square feet and include a living area, private terrace with loungers, walk-in closet and access to an exclusive lounge that serves complimentary drinks and snacks.
Culinary Offerings
The main restaurant – where breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner are served – is in the Villa Corinthia, which is connected to the hotel.
A renovation is underway and, what’s more, the hotel will add a highly rated restaurant. Alexandra Pisani, the property’s new general manager, said Bahia, a one-star Michelin restaurant in Malta, was scheduled to open in the hotel in February, moving from Lija to the upper level of Villa Corinthia.
The improvements are underway as the hotel prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary on Dec. 6, 2022.
“It’s time for a rebirth,” said Pisani, the daughter of founder Alfred Pisani.
“The property is now being returned to its former glory, and in a surprisingly contemporary style. Along with my brilliant team here at the hotel and the team across the wider Corinthia Group, we want this hotel to be the best in Malta and the best of Corinthia. Excitingly, 2022 will see us relaunch the Corinthia Palace for the next 60 years – and beyond.”
Visit corinthia.com/palace-hotel-and-spa.
A Lavish New Spa
The new Athenaeum Spa at Corinthia Palace is a luxurious space to relax and recharge.
The two-level, 22,000-square-foot spa has an indoor swimming pool, seven treatment rooms, a lounge, a nail salon, and a relaxation deck overlooking the gardens used after treatments.
The private adults-only Vitality Suite is perfect for recovering after an international flight (or indeed anytime!) with a hydrotherapy pool with jet beds, a sauna, steam room, heated marble loungers and an outdoor relaxing area. A visit includes a glass of bubbly and hors d’oeuvres. The Vitality Suite is available at an additional cost.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS