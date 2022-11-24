A Relaxed Reserve
Sophisticated relaxation a highlight of adults-only TRS Yucatan Hotel
The Big Picture
Palladium Hotel Group’s adults-only TRS Yucatan provides nearly everything a couple could want in a beachfront hotel. But the resort’s palpable sense of calming escape is probably the all-inclusive property’s most noticeable aspect.
The spacious resort on Mexico’s Riviera Maya features contemporary décor in accommodations and public areas, exclusive areas for relaxation and rejuvenation, multiple dining options, and luxurious spa with specialized hydrotherapy and facilities.
The resort’s private beach club overlooks an inspiring stretch of sand and ocean, with white-curtained sun beds and deluxe lounge chairs positioned around an infinity edge pool.
TRS Yucatan offers nine a la carte restaurants and bars, including the oceanfront Helios beach club, where guests enjoy waiter service from the nearby bar, as they stretch out in view of blue Caribbean waters.
At no time does any space seem crowded or bereft of a certain comforting sophistication. Located 30 minutes away from Playa del Carmen, the property is an outstanding option for couples and destination weddings, as well as for groups of friends traveling together. The following review is based on a September visit:
Accommodations
The resort’s 454 suites feature a variety of sizes, locations and amenities Entry-level Junior Suite Garden View accommodations encompass 645 square feet and overlook the resort’s gardens. These suites also off er a furnished terrace, hammock and views of the mangrove forest Butler service is included.
Junior Suite Jacuzzi Terrace Poolside rooms measure 785 square feet and come equipped with private terrace whirlpools and a wooden outdoor lounge, and also enjoy exclusive services. The suites are located near pools and off er king-size beds or two double beds, with a pillow menu available.
The 1,345 square-foot, top-level Ambassador Suite Panoramic Ocean View accommodations feature terraces with hydromassage baths and panoramic ocean views. The enlarged suites also feature a separate living room and second water closet.
Junior Suite Private Pool Garden View accommodations include private swimming pools and the resort’s gardens. The rooms also include terraces, two double beds or a king-size bed, memory-foam mattress and premium in-suite drinks.
Suite Private Pool Garden View rooms private pools, butler service and terraces with views of the Riviera Maya mangrove forest. The suites also feature separate living room, two TVs and a bedroom with a king-size bed and memory-foam mattress. The in-suite mini-bar is equipped with premium drinks.
Public Areas
The adults-only resort’s pools are a highlight of the experience. The long and wide, three-level Helios infinity pool features runs adjacent to the beachfront. Plush sunbeds and lounge chairs encircle the pool, and guests can order drinks and snacks from attending waiters.
El Secreto is another pool, located in the adjacent Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa, is designed as an adultsonly oasis, highlighted by an intimate hydromassage pool where guests can soak and relax in quiet surroundings through midnight.
The property features four pool bars, including La Terraza bar, where visitors can enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail. Golf cart shuttles are available to transfer guests to various areas of the expansive property.
Dining
TRS Yucatan offers six separate à la carte restaurants off ering a variety of cuisine including Argentinian, French, Italian, Mexican and Brazilian fare. There’s also El Dorado, a traditional U.S. steak house. El Gaucho features Argentinian steaks and other meat specialties off ered with traditional side dishes. Tentazione is an Italian restaurant featuring an exquisite menu and wine selection in an elegant setting.
Amenities, facilities and services: The Zentropía Palladium Spa & Wellness center off ers personalized spa services. Guests can opt for luxurious massages chosen from an extensive menu or other treatments available from a comprehensive menu of health or beauty treatments.
Visitors can also utilize a health and fitness center with updated equipment, plus whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms, vapor baths and a deluxe hydrotherapy circuit. The resort’s Chic Cabaret off ers nighttime entertainment with production shows and local entertainers.
