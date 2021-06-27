Last updated: 10:00 PM ET, Sun June 27 2021

A Romantic, Beachfront Oasis

The adults-only Sandals South Coast checks off all the boxes when it comes to romantic vacations

Sandals South Coast's South Seas Rondoval Village
Sandals South Coast's South Seas Rondoval Village. (photo by Codie Liermann)

A secluded beachfront oasis specifically designed for two people in love, Sandals South Coast checks all the boxes for a romantic vacation. The resort is ideally suited for honeymooners and couples celebrating anniversary milestones – and the adult’s-only atmosphere allows for complete relaxation.

Matching Clients to Accommodations

Set on 50 acres, Sandals South Coast has 392 rooms and suites in 21 different categories. The lead-in room is a French Beachfront Deluxe in the French Beachfront Village, and the top accommodation is the Over-The-Water Butler Honeymoon Bungalow, located offshore from the French Beach.

The Jamaican resort recently debuted the South Seas Swim-Up Rondoval Butler Suite with Private Pool Sanctuary. These first-of-their-kind suites are located in a secluded area of the resort and are connected with an expansive river pool. It’s important to note these rooms are not oceanfront; however, a short walk will land guests right on the beach.

The property also unveiled the renovated Dutch Swim-Up Village, which includes 112 rooms with swim-up pool access and views of the gardens and the ocean.

What's Included

Everything from meals and drinks to watersports and entertainment are included with a stay at Sandals South Coast. Also included are tips and complimentary airport transfers to and from the airport in Montego Bay, about 1.5 to 2 hours each way. The no-tipping policy applies to all team members aside from butlers, spa therapists and private airport transfer drivers.

Best Entertainment

A variety of entertainment takes place throughout the week, but a crowd favorite is the Caribbean Carnival Beach Party, which showcases fire blowers, tropical dancers and more, all located on the beach lit up with tiki torches.

What's for Dinner?

Sushi on the Sand is the most recommended restaurant among staff and a must-visit eatery during a stay at Sandals South Coast. The menu is filled with made-to-order sushi creations, and delicious drinks and appetizers complement the sushi rolls.

Other favorites include Schooners for Caribbean seafood, Guiseppe’s for Italian flavors and Jasmines for Pan-Asian cuisine.

Public Areas

The resort boasts spacious pools filled with activity alongside quiet, secluded areas. So whether visitors are hoping to partake in pool games with upbeat music or breathe in the soft sounds of the ocean waves, there is a place to do so.

Insider Booking Tips

If you have clients interested in an "over-the-water" experience, this is the place to be. In addition to the bungalows, the resort boasts an over-the-water chapel for weddings and an over-the-water bar. Also, a boat ride away is Floyd’s Pelican Bar, located on stilts in the middle of the ocean.

Agent Assistance

Sandals Resorts offers training both in-person and online, as well as fam trips.

Just the Facts

Resort Company: Sandals Resorts

Resort Name: Sandals South Coast, Whitehouse, Jamaica

Size: 392 rooms on 50 acres

Facilities: Eight restaurants, a coffee shop, seven bars, three pools, four whirlpools, a spa, a fitness center and a sports pavilion

Price: Nightly rates range from $241 per person, per night to $1,209 per person, per night, depending on the room category and time of year.

Base Commission: Commission varies depending on the agency’s status with Sandals Resorts.

Contact: www.sandals.com/south-coast

