A Room With a View

At Sandals South Coast, an all-inclusive resort catering to adults, all accommodations face the ocean.
Nestled within a 500-acre nature preserve on Jamaica’s south coast is Sandals Resorts’ all-inclusive Sandals South Coast, formerly Sandals White House, which is comprised of three European villages and caters to adults only, especially couples. In early 2017, the Italian Village was fully renovated and the Over The Water Chapel, Latitudes Over Water Bar and Sushi on The Sand restaurant opened. In late 2017, the Over-the-Water Bungalows debuted.
Matching Clients to Accommodations
Sandals South Coast has 372 suites and 20 room categories, with more accommodations underway. The Over-the-Water Butler Honeymoon Bungalows, with 360-degree ocean views, are the most desired accommodations.
The three main accommodations levels are Deluxe, Club and Butler. Butler rooms include a butler and room service 24/7; Club rooms include room service from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and provide access to a club lounge at any time. Deluxe rooms do not include room service.
What's Included
All meals, snacks, alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks, access to the gym, all pools, whirlpools and watersports.
What's for Dinner?
The Sushi on the Sand restaurant is most definitely a crowd favorite, with delicious sushi, appetizers and Asian-inspired drinks. Fine-dining options include Eleanor’s and Giuseppe’s. More casual options are The Jerk Shack and Schooners.
Entertainment
Options are available throughout the day and into the evening, and include competitions, dancers, singers, fire breathers and talent shows. Two pools feature activities, contests and music, along with a swim-up bar. There is also a quiet pool for guests looking for tranquility. Latitudes Bar is a must for those wanting to watch the sunset.
Who Books This Resort?
The property caters mainly to couples, especially those celebrating such milestones as honeymoons and anniversaries.
Selling Tips
Be specific with clients about what exactly their accommodations category includes so they aren’t caught off guard when they notice other guests have access to amenities that they are not privy to. It’s also important to provide the option of upgrading to a private transfer, as it’s a 90-minute drive from the airport.
An Island Routes excursion—a catamaran cruise to Pelican Bar, on stilts in the Caribbean Sea—departs from the beach. It only operates a few days out of the week, so be sure your clients know about it prior to their arrival so they can make arrangements if they are interested.
Insider Booking Tip
While the over-water bungalows feature the utmost in privacy and service, agents should keep in mind each guestroom and suite is ocean-facing, so everyone gets a glimpse of the ocean, even if they don’t want to splurge on a higher room category. If budget allows, advise your clients to book a full oceanview room because of the amazing sunsets that can be seen from the balcony.
Agent Assistance
Sandals offers fam trips, an agent website and Certified Sandals Specialist workshops.
