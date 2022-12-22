A Sophisticated Dominican Republic Escape
Set on a mile-long stretch of Bavaro Beach, TRS Turquesa Hotel Punta Cana was designed exclusively for adults
Palladium Hotel Group’s oceanfront, all-inclusive and adults-only TRS Turquesa Hotel in Punta Cana, now a Registry Collection Hotel, is one of two adults-only TRS properties in the Dominican Republic – the other being its sister property TRS Cap Cana.
Located on a mile-long stretch of Bávaro Beach, the sophisticated getaway was designed exclusively for adult travelers, offering the privacy of a smaller resort and unlimited access to all the services available at three additional Palladium Hotel Group resorts in its complex.
Accommodations
The resort boasts 372 suites equipped with king-size beds, bathrobes, slippers, luxury bedding, pillow menus, nightly turndown service with aromatherapy, living areas with sofa beds, balconies or terraces, hydro-massage baths, marble baths, mini-bars, TVs, MP3 docking stations and Nespresso coffee makers. Some junior suites have swim-up entrances.
What's Included
Rates include butler service, 24-hour room service, five restaurants, four à la carte restaurants, unlimited premium spirits, house wine with lunch and dinner, daily activities, nightly entertainment, and use of non-motorized watersports, tennis and fitness facilities. Guests have access to all facilities at the Grand Palladium Palace Resort Spa and Casino, Grand Palladium Bavaro and Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort and Spa.
Best Entertainment
Chic Cabaret pairs a multi-course dinner feast with breathtaking aerobics, choreographed dancing and theater production that brings the crowd to its feet. Guests pay $35 for the show, and it’s more than worth it.
The property also offers mixology classes, where bartenders use local spirits to create island-inspired libations. Cooking lessons are a fun way to learn about regional products and foods.
What's for Dinner?
The better question is: What are you hungry for? Several à la carte restaurants throughout the resort area offer a variety of international cuisines.
Kusko serves up a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine. Helios – inspired by the famous beach clubs of Ibiza – offers a relaxed, casual atmosphere and buffet meals as well. Other options include a French brasserie, Italian bistro and a Teppanyaki dining experience.
Public Areas
Turquesa features three expansive pools with swim-up bars as well as a private VIP section on Bávaro Beach. Guests love the picturesque “secret” pool. They also can use the pools and facilities of the other on-property family resorts.
Zentropia Spa includes Turkish baths, saunas, hot and cold dipping pools and body treatments.
Target Market
TRS Turquesa caters to guests 18 and older who appreciate the benefits and ease of an all-inclusive vacation.
Insider Booking Tip
Those who want a more romantic experience will love the swim-up Romance Suites designed for couples. This popular accommodation includes a terrace and a double in-suite whirlpool.
Agent Assistance
Palladium Hotel Group offers discounted rates and benefits through its recently launched program Palladium Connect (pro. palladiumhotelgroup.com/en). The company also provides training sessions and webinars.
TRS Cap Cana Hotel
TRS Cap Cana Hotel, also now a Registry Collection Hotel, is located in nearby Cap Cana.
Surrounded by 2,500 acres of lush tropical forest next to a pristine beach, this more private boutique resort features 115 luxury suites and ocean-view accommodations, along with swim-up suites and jacuzzi terrace rooms.
The resort has two swimming pools, four à la carte restaurants, a spa and wellness center.
Just the Facts
Resort Company: Palladium Hotel Group
Resort Name: TRS Turquesa Punta Cana
Size: 372 suites
Year Opened: 2005, last renovated 2014
Facilities: Three pools, full-service spa and wellness center
Price: Depending on season and room type, all-inclusive prices typically range from $400 to $1,400 per night.
Base Commission: Varies
Contact: 888-660-9070 | www.palladiumhotelgroup.com
