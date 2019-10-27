A Tempting Proposition
Temptation Cancun Resort is ideally suited for clients looking to let loose in a wild, welcoming party atmosphere.
AGENTatHOME Hotel & Resort Joe Pike
Tell your clients to leave their judgmental attitudes at the door when opting for vacations at the all-inclusive Temptation Cancun Resort, an Original Group property. The top-optional, adults-only, 430-room Mexican resort is custom made for guests looking to let loose in a wild, welcoming, alcohol-infused party atmosphere.
The party starts in the Sexy Pool, which plays host to high-energy parties and performances, and makes its way to the dance floor. AGENTatHOME witnessed everything from a bellyflopping competition that was easily won by a nearly 300-pound gentleman from the Midwest to an eating contest of pastries in adult-themed shapes.
Villains and Heroes
The 430-room resort has a theme party practically every night. On Mondays, guests are asked to dress up as their favorite superhero – with a sexy twist. Villains and heroes alike are invited to dance the night away at Bash, the hotel’s popular hotspot for mingling over some top-notch entertainment. Bash is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
If your clients’ stays fall over a Tuesday, be sure to tell them to dress either naughty or nice, as the evening’s dress code calls for either a sexy angel or devil costume.
On Wednesday nights guests are encouraged to slip into something a bit more comfortable. Lingerie Lounge is Wednesday’s signature theme night at Bash.
It calls for guests to “grab some scarlet red lipstick and lacy lingerie and get out there and strut your stuff while you mingle and meet new people,” according to the hotel’s website. The dress code is “sexy, classy lingerie.”
School Girls & Nerds
On Thursday nights, school is in session for all guests. But the dress code may be a bit more relaxed than that of your traditional educational facilities. In fact, Temptation’s School Girls & Nerds theme night encourages guests to revolt against the strict dress code requirements they remember from their school days by dressing down—and then getting down on the dance floor.
Visitors participating in this party will witness everything from women with very short, plaid dresses to men with blinking suspenders.
Described by the resort as “a night where everyone looks like they just walked out of the cafeteria of ‘Mean Girls,’ ” School Girls & Nerds also takes place at Bash.
And when it’s finally time to sleep, AGENTatHOME recommends any room in The Tower, a seven-story structure that includes a rooftop lounge, Sky 3.5, which has its own Jacuzzi. Also, guests staying at any of The Tower’s 109 rooms enjoy exclusive amenities and services.
Travel Agent Rates
Temptation Cancun Resort recently launched exclusive rates for agents who visit the property.
The agents-only rates are $99 per person/per night (single occupancy), and $69 per person/ per night (double occupancy). The offer applies for travel through Dec. 20, 2020.
An agent I.D. will be required at the time of booking and upon checking in. The maximum length per stay is seven nights.
Visit temptationcancun.com.
Fast Facts
—The resort welcomes guests 21 and older.
—Couples in their 30s and 40s were the primary clientele when AGENTatHOME visited the property in June.
—The resort features round-the-clock à la carte food-and-beverage services.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Joe Pike
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS