A Trio of Luxury Resorts
Grupo Xcaret features three unique Riviera Maya hotels - all of which operate under a sustainability model
With the December 2021 opening of the ultra-luxury boutique hotel La Casa de la Playa, Grupo Xcaret now operates three unique properties on the Riviera Maya.
All three operate under a sustainability model to ensure conservation and development of the natural, sociocultural and economic heritage for future generations.
Each resort offers a different upscale atmosphere, so let’s take a closer look to help you determine which is best for your Mexico-bound clients.
La Casa de la Playa
An ultra-luxury boutique property for adults only, La Casa de la Playa has just 63 oceanfront suites, with the smallest a whopping 1,065 square feet. The largest is the 4,630-square-foot Presidential Suite.
The intimate property provides guests with roundtrip airport transportation, fine wines, dining experiences by celebrity chefs and private transportation in luxury cars.
The four restaurants all feature authentic Mexican cuisine from different regions of the country, as well as touches of Peruvian flavors. Renowned chefs include Martha Ortiz, Virgilio Martínez and the Rivera-Rio brothers.
Like its sister properties, La Casa de la Playa includes transportation and admission to all of Grupo Xcaret’s parks – Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xenses, Xoximilco, Xplor Fuego, Xavage and Xenotes – where guests can swim in underground rivers, fly on zip-lines, snorkel in pristine inlets, enjoy a Mexican floating fiesta, and more.
The resort features Chocolatería, a chocolate candy boutique by master chocolatier and designer Mao Montiel, and Muluk Spa, which offers complete relaxation and treatments inspired by Mayan traditions.
Hotel Xcaret Arte
This property, for travelers aged 16 and up, features 900 suites with decor inspired by local and national artists, with the entire resort embodying the artistic wealth and sustainability of Mexico.
Many of the suites are 645 square feet and offer a garden, river or ocean view. The junior suites measure 1,334 square feet, the master suites 1,948 square feet and the presidential suites 4,628 square feet.
The hotel’s river rooms are similar to a swim-out category at other resorts, with terraces that extend over the property’s natural river system for easy access.
Travelers can personally experience the Mexican arts by attending workshops in weaving, painting, pottery, dance and literature.
Hotel Xcaret Arte also is an “All-Fun Inclusive” property, meaning it includes unlimited access to the Xcaret parks, as well as transportation between the airport, hotel and parks.
Muluk Spa is described as a “mystic sanctuary with an ecointegrator hydrotherapy ritual, 24 massage cabins in natural caves, Alchemist Room, Bridal Suite, and more.” (Each resort has its own spa, but they share the name Muluk.)
The hotel has nine dining experiences featuring flavors of regional Mexican cuisine, including vegan menus by Chef Miguel Bautista.
Hotel Xcaret Mexico
Grupo Xcaret’s first resort, Hotel Xcaret Mexico, originated the “All-Fun Inclusive” concept and welcomes families.
The 900-suite resort opened in December 2017 and took the traditional all-inclusive experience to the next level. Of course, unlimited food and drinks are included, in addition to watersports and room service.
But Xcaret introduced roundtrip airport transfers and transportation and admission to the parks, as well as Xcaret Xailing, transportation to Isla Mujeres via bus and ferry.
Suites are at least 575 square feet and can accommodate a family of four. A swim-up oceanfront suite measures 575 square feet and provides direct water access to the pool from the terrace. For the comfort, practicality and fun of families with children, Casa Viento is next to the pool with a water chute in the shape of an octopus and near the family and kids’ clubs.
