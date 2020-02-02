A Vacation for the Senses
Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun immerses guests in a hip, high-tech setting that delivers total relaxation.
AGENTatHOME Hotel & Resort Lydia Gregory
La Colección’s Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun is fresh from a significant renovation, which included the upgrading of guestrooms as well as the refurbishment of the beach and pool area, the VIP Aqua Club and several of its restaurants. The resort’s hallmark experiential immersion, featuring stunning visuals, subtle aromatherapy, background music, hand massages and chilled neck towels at check-in, continues to serve as major selling points for travel advisors.
Matching Clients to Accommodations
The all-inclusive, adults-only property features 371 rooms and suites that mix such high-tech touches as bedside smart consoles that control the lights, surround-sound music and automatic drapes as well as personalized aromatherapy menus, a chic white décor and sumptuous beds.
The Aqua Suites have a great private balcony for sunbathing, while the expansive two-bedroom Presidential Suite is a great option for two couples traveling together. Most of the rooms and suites have partial to full ocean views thanks to the resort’s U-shape design.
Access to the exclusive amenities of the fifth-floor Aqua Club Lounge begins with the Premium Aqua Club suites. Other suite categories (Fuego, Tierra and Viento) add ascending levels of amenities, such as a daily complimentary cabana with foot massage, discounts on the Inlaa’Kech dining experience and resort credits.
What's Included
Suites and rooms with access to the Aqua Club Lounge have private concierge check-in and check out, complimentary top-shelf spirits, gourmet treats and teatime. All the resort’s guests have access to 24/7 room service, WiFi, high-tech fitness center, pool concierge service, pools, bars, restaurants—and Starbucks!
Rates do not include the fine dining experience at the resort’s Inlaa’Kech restaurant, spa treatments and beach beds, which are available for $75 a day, including foot massages.
What's for Dinner?
Azur overlooks the beach and serves seafood and Mediterranean dishes for lunch and dinner. Siete features an amazing buffet breakfast (recommend that clients sample one of Marco’s famous customized smoothies) and fine Mexican dining for dinner. Hidden Garden serves up Asian dishes, MB features contemporary Latin cuisine paired with wine from its new cellar, and Sea Corner offers beachside seafood options. The intimate Inlaa’Kech is a standout, offering a multi-course culinary journey through Mexico at an additional cost.
Entertainment
There’s live music, DJs and themed nights on the terrace at Egos Bar, and AKA Bar’s mixologist serves specialty cocktails with a side of sports on multiple screens.
Who Books This Resort?
Live Aqua caters primarily to stylish, high-earning couples looking for Instagram-worthy getaways with personalized service and memorable culinary experiences. It’s recommended for honeymoons, anniversaries and sophisticated girls getaways. The resort is also LGBTQ-friendly.
Selling Tips
The upgrade to an Aqua Club suite is worth the money for the enhanced concierge services and privacy of the deluxe indoor lounge with amazing ocean views. The resort is right across the street from the luxury shops and attractions of La Isla Shopping Center and minutes from Cancun’s nightlife.
Agent Assistance
Travel advisors can sign up for La Colección Rewards and the La Colección Expert program. They can request agent rates at fiestamericanaresorts.com/travelagents.
Just the Facts
—Resort Company: La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana
—Resort Name: Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun
—Size: 371 rooms and suites
—Facilities: Eight restaurants, three bars, seven pools, fitness center, spa
—Opened: 2007, renovated 2019
—Price: Double room rates start at $500.
—Base Commission: 10 percent
—Contact: liveaqua.com; 800-343-7821
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lydia Gregory
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS