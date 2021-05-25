A Vallarta Resort With Views
Surrounded by mountains an ocean, the all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta is an excellent choice for families and couples alike
Located less than 30 minutes from Puerto Vallarta’s international airport, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta sits on the exclusive Las Estacas beach, and guests staying at this property are surrounded by both mountains and ocean.
The property welcomes families and couples alike, offering activities to suit all ages. The romantic atmosphere and dreamy views make it an ideal location for weddings, honeymoons and anniversary trips – and the pool areas, daily activities and kids club means there is plenty for children to do as well.
Matching Clients to Accommodations
The all-inclusive property has 335 rooms and suites, and a variety of room categories to choose from, most of which offer stunning ocean views.
Accommodations range from standard king and double rooms with garden views to onebedroom plunge pool suites. Two presidential suites each offer 1,500 square feet of space throughout two stories. Other categories of note are the rooms located in the adults-only section in the Main Tower ground floor and the club-level rooms situated in the Club Tower.
What's Included
All restaurant dining, bars, room service, entertainment, activities, watersports, fitness center, fitness classes and pool access.
What's for Dinner?
When it comes to the best dinner views, BlaZe is the place to be. In addition to stunning sunsets, it’s not uncommon to spot dolphins or whales if you’re there during the right season. Other eateries include VivaZ Buffet, MelanZane and Casa Grande.
Popular Hangouts
During the day, there’s no better spot to be than poolside. Your clients can relish the views of the ocean and sandy beach beyond them. In the evening, the Hyghlightz Sports Bar comes alive. Here, guests can grab a bite to eat, enjoy a cold beer on tap, watch a game or partake in karaoke.
Insider Booking Tip
This is an older property with some newer buildings. So, if you have clients looking for modern accommodations, booking them in the Club Tower will ensure they stay in the newest rooms. They’ll also have access to a private club lounge serving drinks and snacks.
Selling Tips
Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta is an excellent choice for families. The secluded beach means calmer waters for activities such as swimming, snorkeling and kayaking, in addition to privacy.
At the same time, this resort is ideal for honeymooners and clients looking for a romantic trip. The intimate rooms, stunning vistas and unbeatable sunsets set the tone for romance at its finest. With several options for nonstop flights to Puerto Vallarta’s international airport, this resort is ideal for both weekend stays getaways and longer stays.
Agent Assistance
Playa Hotels & Resorts, the resort’s operator, offers travel advisors the option to learn the ins and outs of the property through the Learning Center in the Preferred Agent Portal. Agents can also earn free nights to see it for themselves. The company also offers several fam trip opportunities, some of which take place at Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta.
Just the Facts
Resort Company: Playa Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Ziva
- Resort Name: Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta
- Size: 335 rooms
- Facilities: Four restaurants and four bars, a deli/coffee shop and food carts; five infinity oceanview pools, including an adults-only pool; fitness center and spa; beach playground with supervised activities for kids; and outdoor wedding venues and meetings space accommodating up to 600 people
- Price: Average room rate is $350 per night for two adults.
- Average Commission: 20 percent
- Contact: www.resortsbyhyatt.com/ziva-puerto-vallarta
