Advocating for Agents - Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts has made it a priority to support travel advisors during the pandemic - and far beyond it
Playa Hotels & Resorts has always put a strong focus on partnering with the travel agent community, and those efforts only increased over the last year. The resort company made it a priority to support agents during the pandemic.
"One of the ways we did this was by inviting agents to come visit our properties once they reopened," said Kevin Froemming, executive vice president and chief commercial officer with Playa Hotels & Resorts. "That way, advisors could gain a firsthand experience of our Playa SAFE STAY protocols and get a feel for how Playa integrates an extraordinary vacation experience while still upholding rigorous safety protocols."
Positive Feedback
Each trip quickly filled to capacity, and the response from advisors was nothing but positive. Experiencing the resorts with the new protocols in place allowed agents to provide their clients with in-depth insight, which seamlessly translated into increased bookings.
"Simply put, agents were able to book customers who were reluctant to travel because of the experiences agents could now share from these fam events," Froemming said. "Seeing is believing and we immediately saw the positive results in our numbers."
Travel advisors have always been Playa’s primary source of business, and this mutual partnership will continue to strengthen in the years ahead, Froemming said.
"It is a continued focus of our company to provide better education, onsite learning and commission opportunities to agents that support our resorts," he explained.
"We consider this a mutually beneficial relationship not only during the pandemic but before the pandemic as well as into the future."
Current Trends
After being cooped up for months, travelers are now vaccinated and ready to explore again, as evidenced by booking patterns illustrating week-over-week growth, with Mexico experiencing the quickest growth among Playa’s customers.
"With no COVID-19 testing travel restrictions in place, Mexico experienced the most rapid recovery in airlift, and it was the first of our destinations to recover, but we’re also seeing lots of bookings at our resorts in the Dominican Republic and Jamaica," Froemming said.
Another trend is that more people are choosing to book through agents. Throughout the pandemic, it didn’t take consumers long to realize travel advisors are the real superheroes of the industry, and now more than ever before they are looking to book trips through a qualified agent who has firsthand experience.
Looking Ahead
Playa continues to keep its eye on the horizon and is always open to new opportunities. Froemming explained that the recent announcements of the new Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun and The Yucatan Playa del Carmen [Hilton by Playa] are a result of the success Playa has had with these branding partners.
"We believe there is a tremendous opportunity to add more resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean in similar ways over the next few years," Froemming said.
"Part of our expansion strategy is to focus on brands that are known by customers, which help drive business to travel agents and to our hotels," Froemming said. "While we are definitely looking to expand our Hyatt Ziva and Zilara portfolio, we are also interested in other global brands that would give us access to a variety of resorts across the all-inclusive spectrum at different star levels."
All in all, Froemming is optimistic about what lies ahead for the travel industry.
"We are confident that as bookings continue to grow and the pandemic subsides, that there is a great future for the all-inclusive business, Playa, and the travel agent going forward," he said.
Selling Tips
"Agents have a tremendous opportunity to take advantage of this turbulent period where customers really want to understand what they are purchasing," said Kevin Froemming, Playa’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer.
Through Agent-CashPlus.com, advisors can learn everything they need to know about Playa, in addition to visiting the various properties to gain firsthand knowledge.
"AgentCashPlus.com has all the resources that travel advisors need to stay up to date on Playa Hotels & Resorts, from fact sheets and webinars to special offers and marketing materials," Froemming said. "Also, I encourage agents to take advantage of the fact that we continue to offer the opportunity to visit our resorts and experience them in the same ways their customers will. There is no better way to close a sale than to tell the customer that you’ve been to the destination and experienced the product firsthand and that you yourself recommend it highly."
