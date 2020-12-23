AIC Hotel Group Successfully Steers Through the Pandemic
With health and safety protocols in place, AIC's brands offer guests a roster of social-distancing experiences.
AIC Hotel Group, whose brands include Hard Rock All-Inclusive Hotels, UNICO 20º87º and Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, is successfully navigating its way through the pandemic.
"Given the circumstances, our brands are faring well overall," said the company’s director of field sales, Carilis Felipe. "We have had huge success with our Save Now, Travel Later vouchers, and saw increases in the overall hotel occupancy for the next few months."
Health and Safety Protocols
To help instill guest confidence, the company has put rigorous health and safety protocols in place at its properties in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. "Each hotel brand has implemented its own set of enhanced cleanliness protocols and safety guidelines based on internationally recognized industry standards and local government mandates," Felipe said.
She added, "Some of these guidelines include increased frequency of cleaning and sanitizing high-traffic areas and high contact surfaces, modifications to restaurant layouts to allow appropriate social distancing, increased signage reminding guests and staff to maintain their distance and wash their hands, PPE requirements for all staff at all times, and more."
Private Experiences
AIC’s properties also provide guests with a generous number of programs that enable them to adhere to social distancing practices while on vacation.
As an example, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya offers a menu of private experiences, which include mixology classes, fitness classes, guitar workshops, personalized DJ sessions, separate treasure hunts for kids and adults, the basics of Latin dance and more.
NOBU Hotel Los Cabos
At Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, guests are able to tailor their stays to include such elements as private beach-side dinners, including farm-to-table and Italian tastings menus, an Italian family-style menu, a nine-course barbeque menu and an eight-course Nobu-style menu.
The property also features private bonfire, fitness and mixology experiences.
For its part, UNICO 20º87º in Riviera Maya features 448 guestrooms and suites spread across eight five-story buildings. Such daily activities as mescal tastings are designed to reflect the local culture.
Supporting Travel Advisors
"We encourage agents to use their BDMs as a resource for new ideas and sales tactics to improve their business," said Felipe.
AIC Hotel Group’s properties include Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, UNICO 20º87º Hotel Riviera Maya and Nobu Hotel Los Cabos.
To find a BDM, visit www.allinagents.com.
Portrait of the Customer
The common thread that connects AIC Hotel Group’s five Hard Rock All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic is unquestionably music – along with an eclectic array of entertainment options for guests of all ages and interests.
UNICO 20º87º is ideally suited for travelers interested in embracing the local culture with immersive excursions, activities and culinary experiences.
With its renowned Malibu Farm and Nobu restaurants, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos is a good fit for affluent clients who are foodies and are drawn to stylish resorts.
