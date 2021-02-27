All-Inclusive Luxury
Velas Resorts top priority is elevating the resort experience for travel advisors and their clients
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey
Throughout its 30-year history, Velas Resorts has competed toe to toe with luxury European Plan properties, which offer far less in terms of inclusions.
It has done so by continually raising the bar on its product offerings. "At our six resorts in Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit, our top priority is to offer travelers the finest quality services, facilities and amenities, all at an outstanding value," said Velas Resorts Vice President Juan Vela Ruiz. "Velas consistently aims to elevate our resort experience for our guests and industry partners across the board by innovating and improving service and the guest experience, even in these challenging times, so we’re ahead of the curve versus our competitors."
A Focus on Agents
Vela noted that agents have long played a pivotal role in the company’s success. "Travel advisors are a major part of our business and drive a significant portion of our sales," he said.
Throughout the pandemic, Velas has supported agents with virtual educational events that include site tours and interactive experiences that provide insight into the company’s resorts, features and amenities.
"For example, we hosted a virtual fam trip for agents in July 2020 to our three Grand properties in Riviera Maya, Los Cabos and Riviera Nayarit," Vela said. "Activities included site tours, cooking classes, spa experiences, mezcal and tequila tastings, and much more."
'Happy Hour Hangouts'
Velas has also engaged with agents through virtual "happy hour hangouts" multiple times per week. "Along with sharing new initiatives and special experiences the resorts have launched, the events offer direct facetime with Velas’ executives and experts to give agents the opportunity to ask questions and meet more of the resorts’ teams," Vela said.
"But perhaps more importantly, we created clear, comprehensive enhanced protocols to take care of our agents’ clients" in accordance with the World Health Organization, he said.
On-site COVID-19 Testing
Following the CDC requirement for negative COVID-19 tests for all air passengers entering the U.S, Velas is offering in-house COVID-19 antigen and PCR testing for its guests. "The COVID-19 antigen test is complimentary, with results being sent by email within 24 hours," Vela said.
"Cost and results turnaround for PCR testing is based on each destination."
If a traveler tests positive, Velas will extend the guest’s reservation. "Velas Resorts offers a 75 percent discount on its listed web rates," Vela said. "An extra suite is also offered for the person who received a positive result to safely and securely quarantine separate from their family or other traveling companions if they choose."
In the end, Vela stressed that the company is "grateful for our travel agent partners who have supported us and continue to support us during this ever-changing and ever-challenging time."
Selling Tips
"We are finding more and more of our guests are seeking privacy and exclusivity when traveling now," said Velas Resorts Vice President Juan Vela Ruiz. "To meet the demand, we’ve begun offering hotel takeovers at Casa Velas in Puerto Vallarta and Mar del Cabo in Los Cabos. Friends, families, weddings and companies can have their own hacienda with private access to pool and beach areas, gardens and restaurants."
He added that agents have also been recommending that some of their clients opt for extended stays at Velas Resorts.
"In the past year, we’ve had several guests come and live at the hotels for one, two and even three months," Vela said. The company’s Home to Grand Extended Stay Program offers a specific area set aside for a private beach and a separate area for a private office.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS