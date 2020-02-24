Amore AMResorts Style
Couples can customize their romance packages at the company's diverse resorts.
Harvey Chipkin
When it comes to romance travel, AMResorts is a leader in the all-inclusive resort market. Travel advisors can offer “an elevated experience” for their clients across AMResorts’ portfolio of eight brands that are ideally suited to meet the needs of romance travelers, according to Erica Doyne, senior vice president marketing. The company’s 64 “diverse and beautiful resorts” accommodate the budgets and desires of any romance seeking client, she said.
AMResorts brands include Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Now Resorts & Spas, Reflect Resorts & Spas, Sunscape Resorts & Spas and Alua Hotels & Resorts.
With its “Endless Privileges,” “Unlimited-Luxury” and “Unlimited-Fun” programs, AMResorts redefines the all-inclusive space, Doyne said. “Our inclusive plans give agents confidence in booking because clients love and return to our hassle-free resorts where no wristbands or restaurant reservations are required, and where pool and beach wait service meet your every need.”
As part of “Endless Privileges” and“Unlimited-Luxury” benefits, guests can also dine at participating sister resorts with the “Sip, Savor & See” program.
An Expanding Portfolio
Last year, the company added 1,900 suites across Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, and 3,315 rooms in Europe through Secrets Resorts & Spas and Alua Hotels & Resorts. AMResorts will continue to grow in 2020, with new properties in Cancun, St. Martin and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. “Our growing portfolio makes it even easier to match a client with the perfect romantic vacation,” Doyne said, adding that AMResorts “specializes in customizing romantic experiences to make couples’ dreams become reality.”
With the “Love at First Site” package, for instance, a couple can experience the resort before their wedding day and personally meet with a wedding coordinator to explore all their options onsite. Couples who return and book with their travel agent receive a credit to use toward wedding extras. AMResorts also offers complimentary anniversary nights with many of its wedding packages.
Romance Package Options
Beyond “Love at First Site,” AMResorts’ romance programs include “Love. Unlimited,” available at the adults-only Secrets brand, offering such amenities as couples massages, mimosas, breakfast in bed and an in-room welcome gift; “Elope in Luxury,” introduced last year, providing couples with the chance to enjoy a luxury experience without full-blown wedding costs; and “Group Proposal,” making it easy and convenient for clients to celebrate with friends and family. The “Mini-Moons” package is well suited to clients who are on a “tighter budget or vacation schedule but still want a honeymoon to remember,” Doyne said.
“Romance travel is a crucial segment in AMResorts’ marketing and business efforts,” Doyne said. “Concepts like the ‘Love. Unlimited’ campaign reinforces the Secrets Resorts & Spas brand’s elevated, ‘Unlimited-Luxury’ vacation experience. It supports brand awareness, emphasizes engagement and grows demand for our trusted travel partners.”
Agent Resources
Resources and support are key to successful selling and service, and AMResorts helps advisors make the most of romance in a variety of ways.
The company updates training tools and wedding guides based on agent feedback. Wedding guides have been streamlined to highlight the tips, tricks and “need to know” information about the resorts that are vital to closing business.
AMRewards is a points-based loyalty program rewarding agents with cash, free stays, gifts for clients and more. “The beauty of this program is that it supports all bookings from vacations to weddings, honeymoons and groups,” Doyne said.
Each year, AMResorts celebrates its partnership with travel agents with its month-long Amazing May celebration honoring agents for their dedication and hard work.
Educational Programs
For agents wanting to get to know the resorts better or specialize in the brands, the AMResorts Master Agent program provides training on every branded property to help agents match the perfect resort for each client.
The AMRAgent website (amrewards.amragents.com) serves as a hub for travel advisors with all the materials and online tools they need to better sell products. Alongside an agent endorsed media site with selling tips, resort guides and resort contacts, the AMRAgent site provides wedding guides, fam information, new romance packages and images.
A travel agent advisory board enables the company to closely listen to agents and leverage the information to obtain valuable feedback and input on romance products and offerings.
AMResorts offers an online Weddings Chat service to help agents increase their productivity with quick answers from romance specialists.
Portrait of the Client
Customer demographics and psychographics vary by brand. Such brands as Zoëtry, Breathless and Secrets emphasize experiences tailor-made for adults, while Dreams, Now, Reflect and Sunscape are designed with family vacations in mind.
Clients booking weddings and romance vacations are generally women 25-54, but the age range varies by market or brand, AMResorts said. Zoëtry, for instance, often attracts older couples that like high-end and intimate receptions, often for second weddings or vow renewals.
With its family focus, Sunscape is great when traveling with children. The extended guest list of South Asian weddings makes family-friendly resorts like Dreams and Now ideal for those occasions.
Spirited travelers looking for unique family-friendly experiences can celebrate at Reflect.
Selling Tips
Reach out to AMResorts’ dedicated romance team and business development managers to learn about timely promotions and packages. Take advantage of wedding coordinators who provide onsite support.
Take advantage of AMResorts destination wedding fams, featuring mock ceremonies and receptions with full set-ups.
Match clients to special interests. Scuba enthusiasts can tie the knot underwater at Sunscape Sabor Cozumel. Dreams Tulum offers the Secret Garden for more intimate weddings. A kosher kitchen at Dreams Vista makes it a perfect option for those with religious dietary needs. Or, offer a traditional Mayan wedding ceremony if the couple has their heart set on Mexico.
For clients celebrating milestone events, recommend upgrades, including the Impression section at Zoëtry Paraiso de la Bonita; the Preferred Club at Secrets, Dreams and Now; the Xhale Club at Breathless; the Altitude Club at Reflect; and the Sun Club at Sunscape.
