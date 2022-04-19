An Oaxacan Oasis
Grand Fiesta Americana Oaxaca serves as a luxury base for clients looking for immersive city experiences
Claudette Covey
Travelers who are eager to explore Oaxaca, the vibrant capital and largest city in the Mexican state of Oaxaca but want a deluxe hotel experience will find just that at the Grand Fiesta Americana Oaxaca.
The centrally located property, which is one of 17 urban resorts in the La Colección by Fiesta Americana portfolio, features a clean, crisp design with touches that reflect the history, art and culture of Oaxaca.
Accommodations
The resort features 144 guestrooms and suites, which are equipped with minibars, large LCD televisions, pillowtop beds with feather pillows, slippers and luxury bath amenities.
What's Included
The European Plan resort includes free Wi-Fi and complimentary access to the pool and gym.
Best Entertainment
The best entertainment is on the streets of the city itself and the surrounding area. Oaxaca is home to two important archeological sites, the ancient Zapotec sites of Monte Alban, located about 20 minutes from the city, and Mitla, which is approximately an hour’s drive away.
From Mitla, it is about a 25-minute drive to the family-owned Casa Vasquez, where your clients can learn about the art of weaving and how natural dyes are used on wool to result in breathtaking textiles.
In San Martin Tilcajete, an hour’s drive from Oaxaca, your clients can watch how alebrijes, vibrantly colored Mexican folk-art sculptures, are created.
Oaxaca is where mezcal is made, and your clients can visit distilleries to learn about the production process. One recommendation is Mezcal Don Agave, approximately 15 to 20 minutes from the city center.
What's For Dinner?
Restaurant La Distral serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and features outstanding Oaxacan cuisine as well international dishes, including seafood, steaks and salads. Guests can choose between a la carte and buffet breakfast.
Public Areas
The Agave Lounge features agave-based cocktails and spirits, as well as traditional cocktails. The Nabane Spa offers a range of facials, massages and body treatments. The resort also features a juice bar, pool and well-equipped gym.
Target Market
The property is ideally suited to both business and leisure travelers. It is an excellent fit for groups, multigenerational families, foodies, romance travelers and newlyweds, adventure seekers and cultural travelers.
Insider Booking Tips
The resort’s hotel staff will help your clients plan excursions through such reputable companies as Queztal Tours, which offers excursions, including mezcal tastings, archeological tours, Oaxaca city tours and more.
The resort is equipped with a generous amount of meetings space, and can handle all sorts of events, including beautifully conceived weddings.
Agent Assistance
La Colección has long been an advocate of travel advisors and offers them La Colección Rewards and La Colección Expert programs.
It offers agents cash rewards, which are processed 30 days following bookings, regardless of when clients are scheduled to travel.
Travel advisors participating in the rewards program will also receive one free night hotel stay per booking until Dec. 31, 2022.
The La Colección Expert program provides advisors with resources and education on selling the company’s resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean.
The company also offers travel agent rates.
Just the Facts
Resort Company: La Colección by Fiesta Americana
Resort Name: Grand Fiesta Americana Oaxaca
Size: 141 rooms and suites
Year Opened: 2019
Facilities: La Distral, mezcaleria, pool and terrace, full-service spa, gym, juice bar, meetings and conference space
Price: Depending on season, rates start at $150 to $160 per person, double for a Deluxe Room with a king-sized bed.
Contact: 800-343-7821; lacoleccionresorts.com
