Awaken the Senses with the New Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana
Rave about the unique experience the lifestyle brand offers with unique sensorial experiences from check-in to departure
Hotel & Resort
La Colección Resorts is pleased to announce its debut in the Dominican Republic, with Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana, a property for the popular lifestyle sensory brand. Located right on the northern shores of Punta Cana, in Uvero Alto, the resort will transform a newly built architectural gem, promising all the signature Live Aqua brand elements including sensorial experiences, personalized services, impressive art and design, as well as superb amenities. Every Live Aqua resort brings its unique character to the location it’s in, while always delivering on the signature elements our loyal guests have come to know and love.
Set on golden-sand beaches and surrounded by lush tropical vegetation, the resort will boast impressive architecture and design that embraces its serene setting to offer guests a variety of experiences. Expansive airy public spaces such as the grand lobby and beach lounge meld perfectly with the more intimate spaces including zen gardens and relaxation zones accented with magnificent fountains and imposing waterfalls. 347 Suites, available in seven categories, some including private swimming pools and terraces. All Suites will have all the comfort essentials such as expansive, fully-equipped bathrooms with soaking tubs, aromatherapy, pillow menus, and more.
The experience continues with excellent resort amenities including a private beachfront for ultimate relaxation and recreational activities, an infinity swimming pool with ocean views, and the brand’s signature Feel Harmony Spa offering an array of treatments and water circuits. A state-of-the-art fitness center will have a variety of equipment and dedicated fitness rooms for classes such as spinning, yoga, and more. Seven restaurants will offer exquisite concepts created by renowned Mexican chef Gerardo Rivera. Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana will have more than 10,000 square feet of flexible function space, ideal for any type of meeting or event. In addition, there will be an array of outdoor spaces suitable for a variety of celebratory events.
Punta Cana is one of the Dominican Republic’s most popular destinations located on its eastern coast. The destination is blessed with 30 miles of white sand beaches, clear waters, colorful underwater life, fantastic fishing, endless coconut palms and top golf courses. The Punta Cana International Airport is located just 35 minutes away from the Live Aqua Punta Cana Resort.
Exclusive deals at the Republic of Extraordinary is offering for a limited time 60% off between now and December 31st, 2020. Traveling between February 1st, 2021 through October 31st, 2021 and $50usd daily resort credit per room.
Travel agents are our truest partners, which is why we offer a range of programs that provide education – La Colección Expert and La Colección Rewards a program which allows agents to warn up to $100 in agent cash incentives + up to 7 free nights straight when booking clients’ vacations at our resorts. We have developed the perfect tools to honor, educate and empower our valued agents through shared success.
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS