Back In The Bahamas
Baha Mar reopening will reignite tourism in a key Caribbean destination
Hotel & Resort Brian Major
Nassau’s Baha Mar megaresort launched a phased re-opening in December, one month after The Bahamas resumed accepting international visitors following the COVID-19 outbreak. The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, the Cable Beach mega-resort’s anchor hotel, is currently open, with the Rosewood Baha Mar and SLS Baha Mar resorts scheduled to reopen later this year.
The properties have resumed operations under a "Commitment to Wellbeing" program focused on revised cleanliness protocols including enhanced housekeeping and engineering, heightened food safety and digital ordering, touchless payments and technology enabling "contactless" experiences starting with guest check-in.
We spoke with Graeme Davis, Baha Mar’s president, to determine the impact of the mega-resort’s reopening on tourism in The Bahamas and the wider Caribbean region.
AAH: Baha Mar is a crucial Bahamas employer. How did the resort’s closure impact the Bahamas community?
GD: "Baha Mar has a tremendous responsibility to Bahamians and a sizeable impact on the economic wellbeing of the nation. We do not take this responsibility lightly. In planning the temporary closure of Baha Mar our priority was caring for the physical, mental and financial health of our associates.
"We focused our efforts on delivering assistance to Baha Mar associates, their families and fellow citizens by providing more than $60 million in ex gratia and severance payments since March and maintaining full medical benefits for over 3,500 associates.
"The Baha Mar Resort Foundation did not stop their work during the closure either. The foundation donated 200 tablets to the Ministry of Education to support the local community through educational challenges with long lasting effects brought on by COVID-19."
AAH: What expansion plans are underway now?
GD: "Throughout the closure, our team made the calculated decision to focus resources and investments in the future of The Bahamas by forging ahead with planned additions and enhancements to the Baha Mar resort destination.
"As part of the $300 million Phase II evolution of the integrated resort destination, these enhancements will include contemporary upgrades and improvements to Meliá Nassau Beach, new dining outlets, the all-new luxury aquatic experience Baha Bay [and] outdoor sporting activities.
"We have also focused on enriching Baha Mar’s signature amenities from the state-of-the-art Explorers Club for our young travelers to refreshed wellness offerings, introducing new outdoor art classes at The Current and new luxury retail shopping."
AAH: What health and safety measures will you make a priority as you re-open the Baha Mar properties?
GD: "We introduced The Baha Mar Commitment to Wellbeing, which outlines our enhanced hygiene and sanitization practices across the resort, exceeding recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control. [Baha Mar has also introduced COVID-19 testing options for guests returning to the United States, including PCR and rapid antigen COVID-19 testing prior to departure].
"Baha Mar will open with Grand Hyatt operating at 60 percent of capacity, and all guests will be required to take a complimentary COVID-19 rapid antigen test prior to check-in. Baha Mar associates will also be tested on a weekly basis.
"We will ask guests to remain on property for the duration of their stay. During phase one, our facilities will be exclusively available to registered Grand Hyatt guests. We are eager to be a part of the successful revitalization of international travel to The Bahamas and will go above and beyond to make travel to Baha Mar accessible and safe."
