Beaches’ Bright Future

Rumors were swirling earlier this year that one of the Caribbean’s very best family all-inclusive resorts—Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages and Spa—was planning to shut its doors indefinitely following a dispute with the local government. (The resort did, in fact, close, but for seasonal renovations in September and October.)
After a November stay at the property, AGENTatHOME can confirm what the lion’s share of agents most likely already know—this highly regarded property is not only open but is at the top of its game.
As part of Sandals Resorts International’s fifth annual “Social Media on the Sand” event, which attracted nearly 100 digital mom influencers, AGENTatHOME was able to rediscover what makes the resort a popular sell for families.
Family Suites
We were accommodated in an Italian Oceanfront Penthouse Concierge Family Suite with Kids Room, which was one of the best family suites we’ve ever seen at a Caribbean all-inclusive resort. It features a king-size mahogany four-poster bed, a 42-inch, flat-screen television, and a bar area with its own refrigerator and microwave. For kids, there are mahogany bunk beds, a 27-inch TV, and more. The bathroom includes a whirlpool tub and a separate rain head shower.
Some highly recommended dining options include Kimonos Oriental Cuisine, which requires reservations, and Schooner’s Seafood Grill.
Spectacular Location
In addition to accommodations and cuisine, a top-selling point is the resort’s location on Grace Bay beach. The wind can pick up from time to time, but the water is generally so calm that it’s not uncommon to find some guests taking naps on their rafts and tubes, making it a great environment for children to learn how to perfect swimming in the ocean.
'Social Media on the Sand'
Meanwhile, the “Social Media on the Sand” event provided the mostly female attendees with a first-hand look at how to sharpen their social media skills, grow their online social media presence, and be inspired by other talented, like-minded women.
The highlight of the event was a Q&A with “Shark Tank” star Daymond John, whose comments about Beaches Turks & Caicos agents can use as a selling point. “This is one of the best family hotels I’ve seen,” John said. “I walked in the door and thought this was the best all-inclusive resort I’ve seen.”
He added, “I’ve been to Turks & Caicos three times now ... [and] I’ve always had a great time here.”
Expansion, Agent Programs
Sandals Deputy Chairman Adam Stuart told AGENTatHOME the Beaches Resorts brand is eyeing three possible expansions in 2020. Options include islands where Sandals does and does not have a presence, he said.
“Expect 2020 to be a big year for Beaches,” Stuart said.
In other developments, Sandals unveiled the new “How We Earn Our Stars” campaign, which provides a comprehensive overview of offerings across all Caribbean destinations.
Sandals also launched its annual digital brochure, which breaks down everything from room categories to restaurants to spa offerings across all Sandals and Beaches products.
