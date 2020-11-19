Blue Diamond Resorts Sparkle in the Caribbean and Mexico
The company's diverse portfolio ranges from budget-friendly properties to luxury resorts across 10 brands in 10 countries.
Hotel & Resort Harvey Chipkin
Blue Diamond Resorts, the Caribbean and Mexico resort management company, features a diverse portfolio that ranges from budget-friendly to luxury hotels for families and adults alike – with 46 properties across 10 brands in 10 countries.
"We’re an innovative resort company that is always looking for new ways to improve our resorts and deliver unique experiences, whether it be bringing overwater bungalows to the island of Antigua … or expanding our culinary offerings such as the Ma Mansion French Bistro at Royalton Grenada," said Jürgen Stütz, senior vice president of sales, marketing and distribution.
All Blue Diamond properties are all-inclusive except for Memories Havana, Starfish Montehabana and Mystique by Royalton Resorts.
Currently, the company has been busy implementing comprehensive Safety-Assured Vacation protocols due to the pandemic, which follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization, as well as local and national ministries of health.
"We’re using a ‘360º Clean Approach,’ where all pools, beaches, restaurants, bars, entertainment facilities, lobbies, elevators hallways and other shared spaces are cleaned hourly," Stütz said. The properties have put into place strict hygiene protocols for its resort staff and are continuing to offer training for resort teams to ensure they are able to respond to any guest’s questions or concerns, he added.
With resorts that cater to every type of traveler, no matter their budget or travel style, "We can provide an array of vacation experiences that are tailored to the interests and demographics of our guests," Stütz said.
As a guideline for matching clients to resorts, here’s a look at Blue Diamond brands.
Royalton Luxury Resorts
The upscale brand features an elevated level of service, with private butlers, a private beach area and exclusive pools. The brand is ideally suited for multigenerational family getaways, and features non-stop entertainment, kids and teens clubs, splash parks and more.
Hideaway at Royalton Luxury Resorts
The brand provides an elegant vacation for adults only. These resorts are perfect for couples looking to escape or groups looking for fun getaways away from the kids.
Royalton Chic Resorts & Spa
Royalton CHIC’s adults-only concept puts the spotlight on exceptional service, stylish architecture, premium cocktails and excellent cuisine.
The brand is ideally suited for bachelor or bachelorette parties, couples retreats and adults-only weekends.
Memories Resort and Spa
These family-oriented properties feature on-site splash pads and/or waterparks, kids clubs and interactive teen lounges.
Grand Memories Resort and Spa
The "Grand" distinction is in recognition of elevated standards of service and amenities.
The properties cater to all demographics with a special section for families and a superior Diamond Club area available as an upgrade.
Sanctuary at Grand Memories
The adults-only hotel within a resort offers concierge services and round-the-clock room service.
Starfish Resorts
The brand features properties in Cuba, Barbados, Tobago and Saint Lucia, and offers friendly service, spacious rooms, international cuisines, entertainment and authentic experiences.
Grand Lido Au Naturel Resorts
The only location for this brand, which is for adults 21 and over, so far is in Negril, Jamaica. It offers "freeing and natural" vacations.
Mystique by Royalton Resorts
The contemporary boutique properties are located in Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia; and Isla Holbox, Mexico.
Planet Hollywood Resorts
The brand features a "Vacation Like a Star" experience with amenities like vegan-friendly menu items, a holistic approach to wellness, Hollywood memorabilia and captivating entertainment. It currently features one resort in Costa Rica and another – Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun – which is set to open in Costa Mujeres. (See page 26 for story on Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun.)
Working With Travel Advisors
Blue Diamond’s mission is to provide advisors with as much information as possible so they are prepared to answer client questions to help close a booking, said Jürgen Stütz, senior vice president of sales, marketing and distribution.
The company works closely with its tour operator business development manager networks and engages with the retail sector as much as possible. It also provides tools at its travel professionals media room with up-to-date images, maps and property information that can easily be shared.
Also available are open invitations for in-person office visits – more important than ever in these times – and virtual sales calls between business development managers and individual advisors. These are all areas "that we excel in," Stütz said, adding that "for any special agency activities requiring collateral, banners or giveaways, feel free to connect with us."
Blue Diamond works within the travel professional space by offering year-round agent rates at all resorts and is open to receiving requests for independent self-familiarization trips, he said.
The company is also active with its tour operator networks for ongoing promotions and enhanced commissions through various partner-of-the-month initiatives and new opening offers.
In addition to the U.S.-based www.bdagentrewards.com portal, the company also participates with Canadian tour operator programs with regular multiplier offers that can help agents earn even more.
Sales Tips
Blue Diamond’s unique selling proposition makes it easy for advisors to sell, said Jürgen Stütz, senior vice president of sales, marketing and distribution.
It provides consistency between resorts with all of its brands. That includes similar room categories, signature restaurants and unique resort designs and attractions. All of that helps retail partners gain the product knowledge and confidence required in today’s selling environment.
Also available, Stütz said, are "awesome" wedding packages with experienced wedding consultants who respond promptly in working with advisors and their clients to get date confirmations quickly through centralized calendar management. This makes it easier for agents to get the travel portion of the event booked.
In addition, the company features ongoing resort credit offers that provide advisors with value-adds to assist in the selling process.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Harvey Chipkin
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS