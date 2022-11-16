Caribbean Cultural Expansion
New Curacao property headlines Sandals Resorts International’s continued Caribbean Growth – Q&A with Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman and CEO of Sandals Resorts International
Sandals Resorts International (SRI) opened its first Curaçao resort at the former Santa Barbara Resort property in June of last year. With the opening of the 350- room property SRI now has resorts on nine Caribbean islands, with more in the company’s plans.
SRI officials earlier said the property would generate “a positive, immediate and long-term impact” on Curaçao, including a $40 million economic footprint with jobs for 800 resort-based employees and 400 local tradesmen and craftsmen.
In an exclusive interview, SRI CEO and executive chairman Adam Stewart outlined the new resort’s contributions to Curacao’s economy and his company’s role in promoting wider Caribbean tourism.
AAH: What made SRI opt for a new resort in Curacao?
AS: The island of Curacao is an island that we as a family fell in love with. We sort of gallivanted there over the years, having friends and different business partners in the country. The more we went there, the more we fell in love with the Dutch and Caribbean cultures coming together.
So when this opportunity arose, for us it was going into a new destination [and] it was acquiring a resort that had the bones to be absolutely spectacular. We spent around $75 million on the first phase and there's more phases to come. It’s absolutely a showpiece within the portfolio.
AAH: How have vacationers reacted to the new resort?
AS: There was excitement the day we put [the resort] on sale. We saw a lot of our past guests truly excited about going into this new destination, but equally as important we saw a lot of new customers [booking]. It's been really amazing.
AAH: What is the property’s profile?
AS: This is easily the most sophisticated resort on the island. Sandals Curacao sits on 44 acres of a 3,000 acre preserve. There are multiple pools and an incredible beach, a much larger beach than people may realize. It faces the west for sunsets and romance, and we’ve [created] beautifully quiet zones and activated zones.
AAH: How has the resort’s opening impacted travel to Curacao?
AS: Curacao didn’t just break records, they shattered the destination’s arrivals when Sandals came in. We call it the Sandals effect. We've been heavily marketing this destination and training the travel industry, airlines, travel advisors and tour operators on how magical Curacao is.
AAH: Sandals Resorts has more new Caribbean projects in the pipeline, targeting new islands for the brand. What is the company’s philosophy regarding its spread to new destinations?
AS: My family’s purpose is to share the four corners of the Caribbean with the world. Being the most recognized and most trusted brand in travel in this part of the world, we focus on the best of the best. Sandals does its best work in [the luxury] segment, at the absolute top of the category. That is the culmination of having agility and knowledge on how to operate in [Caribbean] communities.”
AAH: What makes the “Island Inclusive” off -site dining program special?
AS: We’re telling guests to go and have cocktails on us. It's an evolution in that it brings communities into the resort by taking [guests] into the community. It's fantastic for the communities and [resort guests], who get to go into town and eat and drink and have a wonderful time. Of course they spend, and that foreign exchange is retained within the island. So we’re using experiences to create economic opportunities.
AAH: In an August Yahoo Finance interview, you mentioned that the cruise industry plays an important in Caribbean tourism. That’s a borderline incredible statement coming from a Caribbean hotelier. Why do you believe this?
AS: For too long the world has viewed us in hospitality and tourism as believing land-based [hoteliers] and the cruise lines as opposing forces, trying to take market share from each other. That position can be a bit of a self-serving narrative.
As a Caribbean national I can say that during the recovery we've missed our cruise lines. I sound like a broken record in that I always say I see Caribbean tourism as an ecosystem.
It’s made up of entertainers and of farmers that grow the provisions for us to our supply our [resorts] and some instances supply cruise ships. It’s made up of taxi drivers and excursion and tour operators. I don't think it's a right for us to take a mindset to say one is better than the other.
