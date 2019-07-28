Caribbean Elegance
Elegant Hotels’ portfolio of eight unique beachfront resorts in Barbados and St. Lucia offers your clients memorable vacations that provide lots of value at affordable rates.
“The group has a hotel to suit every taste, from adults-only to family-friendly and from wellness-inspired to culinary excellence,” said Nicole King, the company’s director of sales, North America, Caricom & Corporate. “Our boutique resorts are known for the personal attention our team provides to all guests and travel advisors in order to ensure unique, authentic and unforgettable experiences that encourage client loyalty for the advisor and the hotels.”
A key sales point, said King, is the inclusions that Elegant offers travel agents’ clients. Motorized and non-motorized watersports, water taxi service and complimentary kids’ clubs are among the myriad inclusions that many of the properties provide. Wi-Fi throughout the resorts and full-breakfast buffets are also included in rates.
Additionally, signature theme dinners and cocktail menus are also offered across all the company’s hotels.
Here’s a look at four properties in the Elegant Hotels portfolio of resorts.
The Landings
At The Landings Resort & Spa in St. Lucia, the “Luxe at The Landings” package includes luxury accommodations, helicopter transfers from Hewanorra International Airport to the property, a private yacht charter with lunch, a sunset dinner for two on the beach and spa treatments for two.
And Chicago guests can visit The Landings Resort & Spa with a new direct American Airlines flight to St. Lucia this December.
Colony Club
For foodies, the Colony Club resort in Barbados unveiled a new food-and-beverage offering, the Rum Vault. It features one of the largest rum collections in Barbados, consisting of an impressive 150 varieties of rum sourced from across the world, including Japan, Seychelles, Mauritius, Australia and the Caribbean islands.
Treasure Beach, The House
These adults-only resorts on Barbados “are ideal for couples looking for an intimate retreat,” said King. “The House is for those looking to be pampered in a home-away-from-home sanctuary, while Treasure Beach caters to food and art enthusiasts. Both properties are well suited for small destination wedding buyouts, girlfriend getaways and guys’ golf trips.”
Treasure Beach chef Javon Cummins recently won several international competitions in the U.S., while The House continues to receive rave reviews from wellness lovers over its new spa, which opened in 2017.
