Caribe Comeback

San Juan's iconic Caribe Hilton has been restored and is again welcoming guests.

Caribe Hilton
PHOTO: Caribe Hilton. (Photo via Hilton)

With Puerto Rico’s visitor numbers returning to levels seen just prior to Hurricane Maria in 2017, one of its most iconic resorts—the Caribe Hilton, crippled by the storm—reopened in May after a 15-month closure for renovations.

Designed by Modernist architect Toro Ferrer, the Caribe Hilton debuted in 1949 and quickly emerged as a chic international playground. Its deluxe accommodations and services, proximity to San Juan sightseeing and shopping, and charming Latin American cultural influences continue to draw discerning travelers to this day.

Here are five selling points to help you promote the San Juan hotel to your clients.

A Premium Experience

The Caribe Hilton resort offers 652 fully refurbished rooms in its main wing; a tower features 96 studios and villas. The resort has several flexible room categories, including upper-floor Wave Ocean View rooms with king beds and private balconies with panoramic views of the Atlantic and the nearby Condado District.

Its spacious, open-air lobby is a natural gathering spot for guests preparing for excursions and meeting for meals. The trendy indoor/ outdoor Caribar serves a distinctive tapas menu and handcrafted cocktails. The piña colada was invented at the Caribar.

The 8,500-square-foot, beachfront Zen Spa Océano is equipped with a hydrotherapy room, sauna and steam rooms, a relaxation lounge, outdoor heated whirlpools, a hair salon and boutique. All spa treatments use natural ingredients.

Location, Location, Location

The Caribe Hilton is within a five-minute taxi ride (or a 20-minute walk) of Old San Juan. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of the Western Hemisphere’s best-preserved colonial districts. Also nearby is the Condado District, which features restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Adventure and outdoor activities are no more than one hour away by car, and include El Yunque National Forest, the tropical rainforest in the U.S. Forest Service, and Toro Verde Adventure Park, the longest zip line in the Americas. Casa Bacardi, where you clients can learn how rum is made, is just 20 minutes away.

Sumptuous Cuisine

The Caribe Hilton’s outstanding dining options include Rustica Ristorante, a casual restaurant featuring more than one dozen types of pasta, fresh antipasti prepared daily, seafood and international wines. Lola’s Puerto Rican Restaurant offers a full selection of local fare. Mojito’s Caribbean Fusion features Spanish and Creole dishes in a swanky lounge setting.

Beachfront Bliss

The Caribe Hilton features an intimate, white-sand beach with calm waters due to a protective offshore reef. The beach is adjacent to the property’s three oceanfront pools.

History and Charm

Bartender Ramon “Monchito” Marrero is said to have invented the piña colada at the resort’s Caribar. In 1978, the cocktail was declared the official drink of Puerto Rico. Today, piña colada tastings are offered at the Bagua Pool Bar.

