Club Med to Unveil First Canada Resort
Situated on 300-plus acres, Club Med Quebec was set to make its debut on Dec. 3
Hotel & Resort Theresa Norton
On Dec. 3, Club Med was scheduled to officially open its newest all-inclusive resort, which also is its first in Canada.
The year-round Club Med Québec offers skiing, ice-skating and dog sledding in the winter and activities like biking and hiking in the warmer months.
Located a 90-minute drive from Québec City in the Le Massif de Charlevoix region, the mountain resort is spread across 300-plus acres with sweeping views of the St. Lawrence River.
The property features dedicated children’s clubs and the Club Med Spa by Sothys, which has a heated pool overlooking the St. Lawrence River; an outdoor hot tub; and a variety of à la carte Nordic spa-inspired treatments.
Accommodations
Club Med Québec has 302 guestrooms and 25 Exclusive Collection suites at the top of the resort.
The Exclusive Collection suites include extra amenities, such as concierge service, premium Wi-Fi, continental breakfast, room service, a dedicated bar with daily evening champagne, priority booking at the specialty restaurant, and an exclusive lounge with a fireplace and picturesque views of the St. Lawrence River.
An Exclusive Collection river-view suite measures 538 square feet and has branded toiletries, a bathtub, twin vanity sinks and a heated towel rail. Guestrooms – the smallest superior room is a roomy 322 square feet – were designed to echo the character of the region.
Select rooms channel the colors of Québec with winter white, twilight blue and yellow sun decor, and some feature elements like blond wooden floors and lofty ceilings similar to those of the region’s ancestral homes.
The Deluxe Family Room- River View measures 484 square feet and sleeps up to five people.
Dining
Club Med Québec has three signature dining concepts: the main restaurant, Le Marché; the family restaurant Terroir & Co; and the gourmet lounge, Le Chalet.
Le Marché has five dining spaces that each celebrate different gastronomical elements tied to Québec: hunting, fishing, agriculture, foraging and livestock farming.
In the evening, one of the dining spaces transforms into a family restaurant, Terroir & Co, where kids can prepare meals with their parents. They then dine together on fondue and raclette, local cheeses and charcuteries, cookies and Québec’s famous maple taffy.
A more intimate dining experience is offered at Le Chalet, which serves locally inspired cuisine in a space overlooking the St. Lawrence. Le Chalet also features a lounge, wine cellar and boutique gourmet shop.
Air-Inclusive Ski Packages
Club Med Québec is offering air-inclusive ski vacations priced from $999 for three nights when booked by Jan. 10, 2022, for travel through April 5, 2022, from New York, Boston and Washington D.C.
The resort’s ski packages include unlimited ski-in/ski-out access, lift tickets, ski and snowboard lessons, accommodations, activities and all day dining serving international and local specialties – including the world-famous poutine, a dish of fries, cheese curds and gravy.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS