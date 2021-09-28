Club Med’s New Warm Weather And Ski Resorts
Clients can choose between properties in the Dominican Republic and Quebec
Hotel & Resort Theresa Norton
Venerable resort company Club Med is opening new resorts, in both a warm-weather spot and a ski destination. AGENTatHOME spoke with Amélie Brouhard, vice president of marketing omnichannel-North America and sales U.S.A., to find out what kind of clients will enjoy the new resorts.
Club Med's newest exclusive collection resort, Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda in the Dominican Republic, reopened its doors on June 19, 2021, after a brief closure due to the pandemic. Tell us about its four "resort-within-a-resort" villages.
Club Med’s Exclusive Collection portfolio represents the very best of our resorts. When developing the resort, we wanted to provide our guests with a unique experience, more intimacy and a way to address our various client targets. We created what we call our "boutique resort-within-a-resort" concept with four separate and unique villages within the larger resort, which appeal to all types of travelers – from couples and wellness seekers looking for calm and solitude to families and larger groups seeking a vibrant Caribbean experience.
Explorer Cove is ideal for families, as the village features a variety of spacious accommodations for them to spread out and have easy and convenient access to the nearby children’s clubs and family-friendly activities such as archery, a splash park and the flying trapeze.
There is also a private section called La Perla, which features 16 oceanfront suites and four penthouses with rooftop terraces and multiple bedrooms. All families in La Perla gain access to a private family pool, bar and beachfront cabanas for an even more exclusive experience.
Caribbean Paradise is the vibrant heart of the resort and great for travelers who prefer to be closer to the main pool, all dining areas and beach lounge. Here we offer a variety of accommodations from deluxe rooms to beachfront Junior Suites.
Emerald Jungle is ideal for travelers seeking a more wellness-centric getaway as it features direct access to the adult-exclusive Zen Oasis area, offering wellness programming including treetop yoga, a fitness center and Club Med Spa by Cinq Mondes.
Archipelago is the adult-exclusive village for those seeking an unparalleled romantic escape. The oceanfront suites include a living room, personal pool (the first for Club Med resorts in the Caribbean) and outdoor shower.
Club Med Quebec is scheduled to open in December 2021. This year-round resort offers skiing in the winter. Will it be an affordable option for families?
Club Med Québec, our first resort in Canada, will open on Dec. 3, 2021. Sales officially opened in December 2020 and we’re ready to welcome more than 5,000 North American guests – and counting – this winter.
Compared to domestic ski and mountain trips to popular destinations like Colorado, our all-inclusive ski packages include unlimited ski-in/ski-out access, lift tickets, ski and snowboard lessons, spacious accommodations, activities and all-day dining serving international and local specialties including locally sourced cheeses, charcuterie and, of course, the world-famous poutine.
Families can enjoy activities like biking and hiking in the warmer months, and ice-skating, indoor circus school and dog sledding in the winter.
While kids are in dedicated children’s clubs, parents can enjoy the Club Med Spa by Sothys, which features a heated pool overlooking the St. Lawrence River, an outdoor jacuzzi and a variety of à la carte Nordic Spainspired treatments.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS